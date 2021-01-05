Connection by web-sockets hangs on

I have a followed problem…
I develope an PHP-application that based on web-sockets. That means, I starting demon - endless PHP-process, this demon listens server socket and creates client sockets by call. In dev-mode all that comes from client with
socket_read() printed out
On client I creating socket instance…
let socket = new WebSocket(url);
And then something misterious happens. In demon output I see the package from client - HTTP-method, headers, and empty body. Then should come string, that sended by
onopen event on client socket.
But
onopen event fires not. At all. And if I try to send something with
socket.send() I get an error like: “Connection in progress”.
So as I see, application is not able to complete socket connection. And I think, the problem is - something in system configuration. Something should be free or so…
I have a Windows 10, Apache 2.4, Node32.