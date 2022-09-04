Connecting JS functions with HTML elements

JS works in HTML document fine using the Script tag, but trying to place JS in external file it doesn’t work. Yes, I know about the src .js, just like CSS, but do I need to create function() and link to HTML onclick to get the external function to work?
Update, got the Function to work but the Accordion only works on 2 clicks and not 1? Any ideas? Thanks.
var acc = document.getElementsByClassName(“accordion”);
var i;
function myAcc(){
for (i = 0; i < acc.length; i++) {
acc[i].addEventListener(“click”, function() {
this.classList.toggle(“active”);
var panel = this.nextElementSibling;
if (panel.style.maxHeight) {
panel.style.maxHeight = null;
} else {
panel.style.maxHeight = panel.scrollHeight + “px”;
}
});
}}