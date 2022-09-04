Connecting JS functions with HTML elements

Update, got the Function to work but the Accordion only works on 2 clicks and not 1? Any ideas? Thanks.

var acc = document.getElementsByClassName(“accordion”);

var i;

function myAcc(){

for (i = 0; i < acc.length; i++) {

acc[i].addEventListener(“click”, function() {

this.classList.toggle(“active”);

var panel = this.nextElementSibling;

if (panel.style.maxHeight) {

panel.style.maxHeight = null;

} else {

panel.style.maxHeight = panel.scrollHeight + “px”;

}

});

}}