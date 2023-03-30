Connect with peers, partners, and experts at Adobe Summit

If you’re looking to connect with other leaders in your field and expand your professional community across industries, Adobe Summit is the event for you.

From March 21 through 23, Experience Makers from all over the world will gather in Las Vegas to share insights, discuss learnings, and explore new developments designed to help you drive growth through personalized digital experiences. If you can’t make it in person, you can register for free and tune in virtually to catch live and on-demand sessions.

Adobe Summit will offer plenty of formal and informal opportunities to network and strengthen connections with other attendees.

Share knowledge and spark inspiration at the Community Pavilion

For those planning to come to the in-person experience, make sure to check out the hub of Summit — the Community Pavilion. Chat with colleagues and fellow Experience Makers in the Meeting Zone or head to the Experience League Community Lounge to swap strategies for success and learn from each other’s wins.

Explore the Community Pavilion booths, where you can learn about Adobe’s digital experience sponsors and partners and participate in fun activities. You’ll have the chance to enter giveaways for prizes like Apple iPads, travel vouchers, and swag. Don’t forget to visit the Adobe booth to learn about the latest in product innovations and get expert advice for your organization’s needs.

Networking should be fun. Take a breather at the oxygen bar, and relax and recharge with puppy therapy on Thursday, March 23.

If your preferred relaxation methods look less like slowing down and more like getting competitive on the court or field, you can shoot hoops or get professional analysis on your golf swing. And if you need to update your LinkedIn profile photo, you can get a professional headshot to share with your new connections.

The Community Pavilion has something for everyone, so be sure to spend some time exploring and getting to know your fellow Experience Makers.

Kick off connections at the Welcome Reception and Summit Bash

Two of the most popular evening networking activities on the in-person agenda are the Welcome Reception and Summit Bash. Both “after-hours” experiences are ideal opportunities to connect with the best and brightest across industries and build lasting relationships.

This year’s Summit Bash will be held at the newest immersive entertainment destination in Las Vegas, AREA15. Celebrate Summit and enjoy delicious food and drinks at the ultimate party, featuring live music performances by hip-hop icons Rev Run and Macklemore.

Before the bash, don’t forget to drop in to the Community Mixer to mingle with like-minded leaders and meet up with your new connections.

Make the most of your Summit

Adobe Summit is the ultimate learning experience, and it doesn’t end with the keynotes, sessions, and workshops. Take advantage of the full Summit experience by nurturing relationships and getting to know industry experts.

Read more: https://dreamlight.edu.vn/