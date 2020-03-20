Connect REST API to Xamarin

Hello Guys!

I desigend a mobile App in Xamarin and now I want to display data on it. I was told to do it with a REST WebService, which I have is also finished now. This WebService is connected to a MySQL database in which I store my data.

But now there is a problem, I want to connect the API to my App but I don´t know how. I saw something with Azure but as it is just a test project I don´t want to pay for it.

I am kinda new to all this stuff, so I would be very grateful if you could help me!