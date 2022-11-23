is there a simplier tutorial on how to connect mysql with php but using docker and mysql workbench.
Maybe if I can find one and practice with it, I can go back and get through chapter 4
Really even the script terminalogy and the entire approach is challenging, as people say nowadays, which really means that I am a dummy.
There are so many varyng factors to consider.
Connect mysql with php using docker and workbench
Now I found where that bit of code came from, I may have an idea where the confusion came from.
The code beginning with
<?php
if (!isset($_POST['firstname'])) {
Is from Chapter 1, where it says:-
Let’s take a look at the controller for this example. Create an
index.phpfile inside the
publicdirectory that contains the following code:
If you made a typo on the opening PHP tag, then PHP wont work, so you just see the code.
But also, it’s telling you to put the code in a file of the same name (index.php) in the same location.
I’ve not read the whole thing, but I don’t know if you are supposed to overrite the earlier index.php, or maybe it’s a whole different project with a different root folder. Either way, you can’t have two index.php in the same folder.