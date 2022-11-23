Connect mysql with php using docker and workbench

Now I found where that bit of code came from, I may have an idea where the confusion came from.

The code beginning with

<?php if (!isset($_POST['firstname'])) {

Is from Chapter 1, where it says:-

Let’s take a look at the controller for this example. Create an index.php file inside the public directory that contains the following code:

If you made a typo on the opening PHP tag, then PHP wont work, so you just see the code.

But also, it’s telling you to put the code in a file of the same name (index.php) in the same location.

I’ve not read the whole thing, but I don’t know if you are supposed to overrite the earlier index.php, or maybe it’s a whole different project with a different root folder. Either way, you can’t have two index.php in the same folder.