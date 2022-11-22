Connect mysql with php using docker and workbench

I am on page 135 of php &mysql ninja book. So far so good. At this point I got lost because the codes given had no obvious instruction as to their file names and types and also as to which software they should be uploaded to.

I am using mysql workbench and docker

Look at this from page 135

new PDO(‘mysql:host=hostname;dbname=database’, ‘username’, ‘password’)

where is that put and what file type is it. Is there a webpage that lays out step by step how to connect mysql using docker and workbench. I do not see a step by step process in the book even though there is sifficient explanations about this and about that.

This really downgrades this book, if the author assumed that everyone knows how to do this and would not need to be walked through step by step.

I did read through some related posts on this community but there did not seem to be any using docker. In the beginning of the book up to page 135, the writer took care for step by step and suddenly in chapter 4 novices are left in the dust. This is terrible! And it is not a cheap book.