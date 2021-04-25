Confusion regarding percentage width size of hyperlink

<ul>
  <li><a href="#">Home</a></li><li><a href="#">Pizza</a></li><li><a href="#">Music</a></li><li><a href="#">Wombats</a></li><li><a href="#">Finland</a></li>
</ul>

in css



body,html {
  margin: 0;
  }

ul {
  padding: 0;
  width: 100%;
}

li {
  display : inline;
}

a {
  outline: none;
  text-decoration: none;
  display: inline-block;
  width: 19.5%;
  margin-right: 0.625%;
  text-align: center;
 
  color: black;
}

a:link, a:visited, a:focus {
  background: yellow;
}

li:last-child a {
  margin-right: 0;
}

margin body ,html zero

So width of html = width of body= width of viewport .

ul =100 percent width of its parent body. Now parent of ul i.e body has no width explicitly in pixels although width of body is width of viewport with no horizontal scrollbar




  • Q: width of anchor element in pixel= (19.5/100)* width of li ??
    But width of li has not been mentioned in pixels??

But parent of li i.e ul it’s width has been mentioned .

width of ul as seen from dev tools is same as width of the body (as mentioned 100percent )



As seen from dev tools width of body tag is coming 241.12px
and As seen from dev tools width of anchor tag is coming 47.02px Which is exactly 19.5 percent of body which is not a direct parent of anchor tag but it is considering the width either of the body or ul element as its relative measurement source of pixels out of which 19.5 % is considered.

width of li = (Width of anchor element + right margin of anchor element.)

Width of ul=width of Body

What is happening? When the width of anchor is given as a percentage value then it is searching for some pixel value among its ascendant so it goes to li it sees that its width value has not been mentioned so it then goes one parent above to ul and finds that ul has width equal to viewport so it considers 19.5% of width of ul?

Percentage widths refers to the width of the nearest ancestor that satisfies the condition to be called a containing block. If no such ancestor exists then the initial containing block is used (the root element).

Your list (li) element has a display of inline and therefore does not count as a containing block for block or inline-block descendants. Therefore the containing block is the ul and the percentage width is based on this element’s computed width (it does not need a width applied). The width:100% on the ul is irrelevant (and indeed not needed in this case) as it will automatically fill its containing block anyway.

The rules for block containers and block formatting contexts are complicated and varied so rather than explain them I shall point you towards the specs.

https://www.w3.org/Style/css2-updates/css2/visudet.html
https://www.w3.org/Style/css2-updates/css2/visuren.html#block-boxes

As an aside you should know that display:inline-block elements are treated like words and you will get a gap between each ‘word’ just like you would in a sentence. That means that 5 x20% will not fit in a 100% container because there will also be 4 gaps between the elements (based on the current font-size).

Well you have specified that list items li are to be treated as inline elements. Meaning their width is going to be set at auto and will take the width of whatever they contain. So in this case, your anchor tags are going to look to the UL to know 19.5% of what? Since the UL is the width of the body at 100% it is making each list item 19.5% of 100%.

If you made the li a display block (which they are normally), then would be also 100% by default (aka computed) and your links would be 19.5% of those.

So generally you should think of percentages as percentage of their parent block. The spec refers to this as the parent’s containing block. However in the case that you make the parent block not a block and instead inline, it goes up to the next block since parent doesn’t know its width. Because if you are saying “hey you are 19.5% of your container, but your container is saying it is inline and hence has no defined width, so you have to go to an element that has some width… either specified OR computed

At least that is how I generally look at it all.

In general, because of the trickiness of percentage widths in instances just like this, I generally use percentage for major element layout only and use relational units (like REM) for individual components. But it all depends on what you are building.