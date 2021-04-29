Confusion regarding percentage width size of hyperlink

<ul> <li><a href="#">Home</a></li><li><a href="#">Pizza</a></li><li><a href="#">Music</a></li><li><a href="#">Wombats</a></li><li><a href="#">Finland</a></li> </ul>

in css

body,html { margin: 0; } ul { padding: 0; width: 100%; } li { display : inline; } a { outline: none; text-decoration: none; display: inline-block; width: 19.5%; margin-right: 0.625%; text-align: center; color: black; } a:link, a:visited, a:focus { background: yellow; } li:last-child a { margin-right: 0; }

margin body ,html zero

So width of html = width of body= width of viewport .

ul =100 percent width of its parent body. Now parent of ul i.e body has no width explicitly in pixels although width of body is width of viewport with no horizontal scrollbar









Q: width of anchor element in pixel= (19.5/100)* width of li ??

But width of li has not been mentioned in pixels??

But parent of li i.e ul it’s width has been mentioned .

width of ul as seen from dev tools is same as width of the body (as mentioned 100percent )









As seen from dev tools width of body tag is coming 241.12px

and As seen from dev tools width of anchor tag is coming 47.02px Which is exactly 19.5 percent of body which is not a direct parent of anchor tag but it is considering the width either of the body or ul element as its relative measurement source of pixels out of which 19.5 % is considered.





width of li = (Width of anchor element + right margin of anchor element.)

Width of ul=width of Body