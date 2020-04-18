Confusion over PHP sessions

I’m at the point of testing my website with 2 users logged in and ran into a frustrating problem. I log in on one device as User A, all goes well. But I log in on another device as user B, it logs them in fine, but suddenly user A’s session info reflects the session info of user B. So user B is now logged into both devices. And these are entirely different devices. One is a laptop running on windows, another is a phone running on android. I can even confirm when printing the session id that user B’s session is the active session for both accounts.

In my login page:

if(session_status() == PHP_SESSION_ACTIVE) { echo "SID=" . session_id() . "<br>"; } var_dump($_COOKIE); In my verifylogin page: if(session_status() == PHP_SESSION_NONE) { session_id($_POST['Username']); session_start(); session_regenerate_id(true); } and in my home page after login: if(session_status() == PHP_SESSION_NONE) { session_start(); }

I had session_start() in my login page originally but after reading stuff took it out and decided not to start the session until the verifylogin script. session_start() is supposed to automatically create a different session for each new client so I’m confused why thats not happeneing