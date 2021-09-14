Confused by sitepoint example: chaining .then promise callbacks

First of all: async/await is nothing else then an other syntax for .then(). So there is no reason why they should be not accessible for you.

If you think you need 5 iterations you might have a concept problem. Normally this is a good hint for a code smell.

Perhaps you explain a little bit more what to try to achieve and we can help to find a cleaner solution?

To understand why the second .then() is nested into the first one, you need to understand how promises work and what they do. This is not so self explaining at the beginning but you should play around with promises a little bit, create your own and test them. So you will get familiar with this.