Confirming whether session is started or not

I tried the script and recieved a different error message:

Fatal error : Cannot use isset() on the result of an expression (you can use “null !== expression” instead) in /var/www/0-tests.php on line 7

The suggestions works as expected although I altered their boolean test because I prefer to test for positives rather than NOT positive - seems I have to flip my mind twice to understand what is happening:

<?php declare(strict_types=1); error_reporting(-1); ini_set('display_errors', '1'); // if ( isset( session_start() ) ) if ( NULL === session_start() ) { // Following line not required - TO CHECK WHEN ON DESKTOP // session_start(); echo 'No session is started, therefore, session starting here'; } else { echo 'Yes session is already started, So, no need to session starting'; }

Although the script works OK I prefer to use @Andres_Vaquero solution which also saves repeating a function call.

Remmed second session_start() because session already started.