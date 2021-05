I’m trying to use confirm() whe a page is loaded,

<script> window.onload = function confirm() { let r = confirm("Creating a (48 Slot) rack!"); if (r != true) { window.location.href = "../rooms/data.php"; } } </script>

but am getting this error ![image](upload://2ieqB0MEpeyFTBBwSGeILxMtIb7.png) What does that mean where is the recursion?