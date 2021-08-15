Configuring add-on domains

Server Config
#1

I have tried Googling this but I’m afraid I don’t understand the next step ie how to set things up so that when someone enters nananap.tk in their server they will get my site.

I have a domain name (lets call it mydomain.co.uk) that I got with another company that I use to “point to” web space on a server with yet another company. I have an index.php page on mydomain.co.uk/nananap/index.php. So what do I need to do, where, to get it so that nananap.tk/index.php opens that page? I still want mydomain.co.uk to access the other content on this server.

I hope I have explained things OK. I have some understanding of html and php and things but know very little about domains and nameservers and DNS and so on.

Thank you.

Freenom account registration
#2

Unfortunately quite involved and do not know how your server is managed :frowning:

For my VPS Linux webhosting…

Freenom has a domain setting which needs two or three settings changed to point your domain to my server hosting.

NS1.CONTABO.NET
NS2.CONTABO.NET
NS3.CONTABO.NET

ON my VPS I have to setup a config file

/etc/apache2/sites-available/nana pop.tk.conf

The conf file has servings for domain name, directory location, error log file name, etc

Command Box prompt :slight_smile:

a2ensite nanapop.tk
systemctl restart apache2

Create the directory set in the conf file:

/var/www/nananpop.tk/public_html/index.html

Apache2 needs installing:

sudo apt install apache2
systemctl restart Apache2

Php and MySQL may need installing…

1 Like
#3

Mine is managed via cPanel.

#4

Freenom needs the domains pointing at your server hosting:

Freenom → Services → Manage Domains → Management Tools → Nameservers
Name server1 = NS1.YOUR_SERVER_NAME.TLD
Name server2 = NS2.YOUR_SERVER_NAME.TLD
Name server3 = NS3.YOUR_SERVER_NAME.TLD
Select → Change Nameservers

That shuld take upto about 48 hours to propagate:

Mine is nearly finished propagating:

https://www.whatsmydns.net/#A/jbtest.tk

I believe CPANEL is a lot easier to set your domain on your server, i Have forgotten how to use it since it was over ten years since last used.

1 Like
#5

I have changed the name servers as described - thank you. So when that finishes propagating does that mean that nananap.tk will open the index.html in the public_html folder of my server? I am a little confused because I already have another domain pointing there (danieljeffery.co.uk). How will I get danieljeffery.co.uk to open one page but nananap.tk to open another?

(thank you for giving me the confidence to persist with this).

#6

That depends on the server. You need to refer to the documentation provided by the server.

1 Like
#7

Thank you.

For the benefit of anyone else finding this in the future what I needed to do was to add an “addon domain”.

Unfortunately I only get to have two of those on the cheap package I am currently using.

#8

Does CPanel and/or your web hosting allow for subdomains Wiki?

Remember that https://www.nanapop.tk is an entirely separate domain from https://nanapop.tk and each can point to different webpage contents!

Also to consider is that Tiny or Short URLs Wiki not only shorten long URLs but also obfuscate SEO pages!

Edit:

I forgot to mention the dynamic webpage content search.

#9

Yes, I am allowed an infinite number of subdomains. But I don’t think you can map them (or whatever the correct term is) to a domain. They have to take the form SOMETHING.danieljeffery.co.uk.

I didn’t know that. In fact I am now even more confused. Both nananap.tk and www.nananap.tk open the same page.

#10

I don’t think so. I have never seen any ability to register a www subdomain separately. www.nanapop.tk and nanapop.tk are the same domain names. You can say they are separate applications, websites, computers or IP addresses but not separate domains.

#11

With Ubuntu Linux the domain name and directory are set in a configuration file and usually the www subdomain is set as an alias:

Configuration file:

/etc/apache2/Sites-available/this-is-a-test-to-see-if-it-works.tk.conf

<VirtualHost *:80>
  ServerAdmin admind@this-is-a-test-to-see-if-it-works.tk
  ServerName this-is-a-test-to-see-if-it-works.tk
  ServerAlias www.this-is-a-test-to-see-if-it-works.tk
  DocumentRoot /var/www/this-is-a-test-to-see-if-it-works.tk/public_html
 
 <Directory /var/www/this-is-a-test-to-see-if-it-works.tk/public_html/>
   Options +FollowSymlinks
 </Directory>

  # Error Logging	
		LogLevel warn
		ErrorLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/error-this-is-a-test.log
		CustomLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/access.log combined
</VirtualHost>

The domain is activated by the Command

a2ensite this-is-a-test-to-see-if-it-works.tk.

As you can see the alias could be omitted and a separate www domain configured. I cannot think of why this option could be useful, far better to have a subdomain with a meaningful name?

1 Like
#12

I am saying that it is not possible to register (have separate owners) this-is-a-test-to-see-if-it-works.tk separately from www.this-is-a-test-to-see-if-it-works.tk. this-is-a-test-to-see-if-it-works.tk is the domain name and www.this-is-a-test-to-see-if-it-works.tk is a subdomain of it. When the Domain Name Service (DNS) resolves www.this-is-a-test-to-see-if-it-works.tk it uses the same registration configuration (file) as it does for this-is-a-test-to-see-if-it-works.tk. Within that registration configuration there can be a different IP address for subdomains.