Condorcet Shulze

For use of https://github.com/julien-boudry/Condorcet I need clarification about below. For example if candidate1 gets 1 from a voter and gets 2 from another voter, how should I use > among them? How do I know if this is A > B or B >A?

// Add some votes, by some ways $myElection1->addVote( [ $candidate2, // 1 [$candidate1, $candidate4] // 2 - Tie // Last rank is optionnal. By default, it will be implicitly completed in $candidate3. This behaviour can be changed by election, before, during or after the vote. The initial submission being preserved. ] ); $myElection1->addVote('Candidate 2 > Candidate 3 > Candidate 4 = Candidate 1'); // Last rank can also be omitted $myElection1->parseVotes( 'Candidate 1 > Candidate 2 = Candidate 4 > Candidate 3 * 4 Candidate 3 > Candidate 1 * 3' );```