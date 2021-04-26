Condorcet Shulze

For use of https://github.com/julien-boudry/Condorcet I need clarification about below. For example if candidate1 gets 1 from a voter and gets 2 from another voter, how should I use > among them? How do I know if this is A > B or B >A?

  // Add some votes, by some ways
  $myElection1->addVote(  [
                              $candidate2, // 1
                              [$candidate1, $candidate4] // 2 - Tie
                              // Last rank is optionnal. By default, it will be implicitly completed in $candidate3. This behaviour can be changed by election, before, during or after the vote. The initial submission being preserved.
                          ]
  );

  $myElection1->addVote('Candidate 2 > Candidate 3 > Candidate 4 = Candidate 1'); // Last rank can also be omitted

  $myElection1->parseVotes(
              'Candidate 1 > Candidate 2 = Candidate 4 > Candidate 3 * 4
              Candidate 3 > Candidate 1 * 3'
  );```