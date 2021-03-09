Conditioning background color fails

A body tag has the following style:

background-color: rgb(114, 119, 125);

With JavaScript, I want to test what is the background color and change it accordingly.

setTimeout(function() { if (document.querySelector("body").style.backgroundColor = "red") { document.querySelector("body").style.backgroundColor = "black" } else { document.querySelector("body").style.backgroundColor = "blue" }; }, 1000);

Because rgb(114, 119, 125) is not Red, I would expect to get a Blue background, but instead I get a Black background.

Why do I have this problem and how would you suggest to solve it?