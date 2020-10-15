Conditional webpack require?

// Required Components // ========================================================================== const ev = require('../export-vars.js'); const path = require('path'); const merge = require('webpack-merge'); const common = require('../webpack/webpack.common.js'); const BrowserSyncPlugin = require('browser-sync-webpack-plugin'); const dv = require('./district-vars.js'); const webpackDistrictDeploy = merge(common, { entry: dv.entryPROD, devtool: 'none', watch: true, watchOptions: { ignored: [ /node_modules/, "../src/**/**/**/**", ] }, performance: { hints: "warning", maxEntrypointSize: 500000, maxAssetSize: 300000 }, plugins: [ new ev.UglifyJsPlugin({ extractComments: true }), new ev.wp.optimize.CommonsChunkPlugin({ children: true, }), new BrowserSyncPlugin({ host: 'localhost', port: 5000, proxy: ev.pkg.config.siteurl + '/' + ev.pkg.config.startpage, notify: false, // files: [ // ev.directory + 'main.css', // ], }, { reload: true, }), ], module: { rules: [ { test: /\.scss$/, use: ev.ExtractTextPlugin.extract({ fallback: 'style-loader', use: [ { loader: 'css-loader'}, { loader: 'postcss-loader', options: { plugins: [ require('cssnano')({ preset: [ 'default', { discardComments: { removeAll: true } } ], }), ], minimize: true }, }, { loader: 'resolve-url-loader'}, { loader: 'sass-loader', options: { sourceMap: true, outputStyle: 'compact', data: '@import "include";', includePaths: [ path.resolve(__dirname, '../src/sass/') ] } } ] }) } ], }, output: { path: ev.directory, filename: '[name].js' } }); module.exports = webpackDistrictDeploy;

This is school1.js which is the basis of what loads in for “sub sites”

require("../sass/school1.scss"); require("../../build.js"); require("./all.js");

And this is build.js

// require main build files require('./sass/main.scss'); require('./js/global.js'); //components require('./components/test/index.js');

The problem I have is Sass related; school1.scss and build.js both import something called main.scss . school1.scss imports main.scss and then I update color variables, and that’s the purpose of that.

The problem is that build.js also imports main.scss . I know conditional requires aren’t really a thing in webpack. I tried to conditionally require main.scss only if “sub sites” are turned on. But it was bundling it anyway.

Is there anything I can do here? Some way to only load in main.scss once? The problem is that I’m importing it twice so my file sizes are twice as big.

I tried changing this up to add in build.js (first value in the array) but I ended up removing it because the color Sass variables weren’t updating. I think I have to keep this as just [PATHS[name]];