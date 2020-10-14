Conditional webpack require?

JavaScript
#1 


// Required Components
// ==========================================================================
const ev = require('../export-vars.js');
const path = require('path');

const merge = require('webpack-merge');
const common = require('../webpack/webpack.common.js');
const BrowserSyncPlugin = require('browser-sync-webpack-plugin');

const dv = require('./district-vars.js');

const webpackDistrictDeploy = merge(common, {

  entry: dv.entryPROD,

  devtool: 'none',

  watch: true,
  watchOptions: {
    ignored: [
      /node_modules/,
      "../src/**/**/**/**",
    ]
  },

  performance: {
    hints: "warning",
    maxEntrypointSize: 500000,
    maxAssetSize: 300000
  },

  plugins: [

    new ev.UglifyJsPlugin({
      extractComments: true
    }),

    new ev.wp.optimize.CommonsChunkPlugin({
      children: true,
    }),

    new BrowserSyncPlugin({
      host: 'localhost',
      port: 5000,
      proxy: ev.pkg.config.siteurl + '/' + ev.pkg.config.startpage,
      notify: false,
      // files: [ 
      //   ev.directory + 'main.css', 
      // ],
    }, {
        reload: true,
    }),
  ],

  module: {
    rules: [
      {
        test: /\.scss$/,
        use: ev.ExtractTextPlugin.extract({
          fallback: 'style-loader',
          use: [
            { loader: 'css-loader'},
            { loader: 'postcss-loader',
              options: {
                plugins: [
                  require('cssnano')({
                    preset: [
                      'default',
                      { discardComments: { removeAll: true } }
                    ],
                  }),
                ],
                minimize: true
              },
            },
            { loader: 'resolve-url-loader'},
            { loader: 'sass-loader',
              options: {
                sourceMap: true,
                outputStyle: 'compact',
                data: '@import "include";',
                includePaths: [
                  path.resolve(__dirname, '../src/sass/')
                ]
              }
            }
          ]
        })
      }
    ],
  },

  output: {
    path: ev.directory,
    filename: '[name].js'
  }

});

module.exports = webpackDistrictDeploy;

This is school1.js which is the basis of what loads in for “sub sites”

require("../sass/school1.scss");
require("../../build.js");
require("./all.js");

And this is build.js

// require main build files
require('./sass/main.scss'); 
require('./js/global.js');

//components
require('./components/test/index.js');

The problem I have is Sass related; school1.scss and build.js both import something called main.scss. school1.scss imports main.scss and then I update color variables, and that’s the purpose of that.

The problem is that build.js also imports main.scss. I know conditional requires aren’t really a thing in webpack. I tried to conditionally require main.scss only if “sub sites” are turned on. But it was bundling it anyway.

Is there anything I can do here? Some way to only load in main.scss once? The problem is that I’m importing it twice so my file sizes are twice as big.

I tried changing this up to add in build.js (first value in the array) but I ended up removing it because the color Sass variables weren’t updating. I think I have to keep this as just [PATHS[name]];

exports.entryPROD[name] = [path.join(__dirname, "../src/build.js"), PATHS[name]];
#2

You mean you’re loading main.scss a second time but with certain variables set differently? Then there’s no way around including it twice I think – the SASS variables being resolved at built time, it will actually result in different CSS. What you might do though is only load it once in your main entry point, and use actual CSS variables that you can overwrite per component… e.g.

/* In your main CSS */
:root {
  --color: red;
}

p {
  color: var(--color);
}

/* In your component CSS */
.my-component {
  --color: blue;
}

This won’t work in IE though and is hard to polyfill – the solutions doing that are using JS to re-parse the CSS. I have not tried supporting CSS variables in IE myself, so I’m not sure how well that works.

Another possibility to reduce the bundle size would be refactoring your SASS to strictly separate variables (plus related mixins / placeholders) from the parts actually producing output, so you’ll only get the relevant parts generated again.

#3

It’s only importing it twice right now because I can’t find a way to NOT have it import once, and also set color variables.

The last line of code is what I mean. I could update it to

exports.entryPROD[name] = [path.join(__dirname, "../src/build.js"), PATHS[name]];

…instead of only [PATHS[name]] BUT then the variables don’t update (presumably because they are being resolved separately). I am looking to avoid major rewrites (aka your suggestion, sorry :frowning: ) . Thank you :slight_smile: .

#4

Hm okay, so just that I properly understand the issue: you have SASS files looking something like this:

main.scss

$color: red !default;

p {
  color: $color;
}

school.scss

$color: blue;
@import './main.scss';

And the JS files:

index.js

require('./main.scss')
require('./school')

school.js

require('./school.scss')

So you have to

  • @import './main.scss' inside scool.scss because otherwise the variables inside main.scss won’t get set, and
  • also require('./main.scss') inside index.js because school.js may or may not be part of the build.

If this is the case then you could specify the entry array accordingly:

module.exports = (env = {}) => ({
  entry: env.subsites
    ? ['./src/index.js', './src/school.js']
    : ['./src/index.js', './src/main.scss'],
  // ...
})

Then you can get the desired output with the --env flag like so:

$ yarn webpack
# main.css: p{color:red}

$ yarn webpack --env subsites
# main.css: p{color:blue}

Here’s a most minimal setup, feel free to fork if this doesn’t describe the problem accurately… it’s a bit hard to tell / reproduce with just fragments of (possibly even unrelated) code y’know. :-)