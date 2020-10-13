Conditional webpack require?

JavaScript
#1 


// Required Components
// ==========================================================================
const ev = require('../export-vars.js');
const path = require('path');

const merge = require('webpack-merge');
const common = require('../webpack/webpack.common.js');
const BrowserSyncPlugin = require('browser-sync-webpack-plugin');

const dv = require('./district-vars.js');

const webpackDistrictDeploy = merge(common, {

  entry: dv.entryPROD,

  devtool: 'none',

  watch: true,
  watchOptions: {
    ignored: [
      /node_modules/,
      "../src/**/**/**/**",
    ]
  },

  performance: {
    hints: "warning",
    maxEntrypointSize: 500000,
    maxAssetSize: 300000
  },

  plugins: [

    new ev.UglifyJsPlugin({
      extractComments: true
    }),

    new ev.wp.optimize.CommonsChunkPlugin({
      children: true,
    }),

    new BrowserSyncPlugin({
      host: 'localhost',
      port: 5000,
      proxy: ev.pkg.config.siteurl + '/' + ev.pkg.config.startpage,
      notify: false,
      // files: [ 
      //   ev.directory + 'main.css', 
      // ],
    }, {
        reload: true,
    }),
  ],

  module: {
    rules: [
      {
        test: /\.scss$/,
        use: ev.ExtractTextPlugin.extract({
          fallback: 'style-loader',
          use: [
            { loader: 'css-loader'},
            { loader: 'postcss-loader',
              options: {
                plugins: [
                  require('cssnano')({
                    preset: [
                      'default',
                      { discardComments: { removeAll: true } }
                    ],
                  }),
                ],
                minimize: true
              },
            },
            { loader: 'resolve-url-loader'},
            { loader: 'sass-loader',
              options: {
                sourceMap: true,
                outputStyle: 'compact',
                data: '@import "include";',
                includePaths: [
                  path.resolve(__dirname, '../src/sass/')
                ]
              }
            }
          ]
        })
      }
    ],
  },

  output: {
    path: ev.directory,
    filename: '[name].js'
  }

});

module.exports = webpackDistrictDeploy;

This is school1.js which is the basis of what loads in for “sub sites”

require("../sass/school1.scss");
require("../../build.js");
require("./all.js");

And this is build.js

// require main build files
require('./sass/main.scss'); 
require('./js/global.js');

//components
require('./components/test/index.js');

The problem I have is Sass related; school1.scss and build.js both import something called main.scss. school1.scss imports main.scss and then I update color variables, and that’s the purpose of that.

The problem is that build.js also imports main.scss. I know conditional requires aren’t really a thing in webpack. I tried to conditionally require main.scss only if “sub sites” are turned on. But it was bundling it anyway.

Is there anything I can do here? Some way to only load in main.scss once? The problem is that I’m importing it twice so my file sizes are twice as big.

I tried changing this up to add in build.js (first value in the array) but I ended up removing it because the color Sass variables weren’t updating. I think I have to keep this as just [PATHS[name]];

exports.entryPROD[name] = [path.join(__dirname, "../src/build.js"), PATHS[name]];