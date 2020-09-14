Concatenation in Javascript Demystifying various method in strings and inserting HTML code

#1

I often get confused when passing HTML in JS variables/objects.

If I start with a relevant example:

var message = data.name.first+' '+data.name.last ;

My Point of confusion:

Are we interchangeably using the + sign?

In the above example I tried to add an image:

var message = data.name.first+''+data.name.last + '<br><img src="+data.picture.large+" alt="">';

But this actually didn’t work.

I also have seen a few code writers using {} brackets to do the same. Can we also discuss that

Can we discuss this, the best practice and usage of " ", '', + sign when to use how to insert strings and how to insert HTML code?

#4

For string concatenation you should probably be using template literals, unless you have to support legacy browsers (in which case, bad luck).

So this:

var message = data.name.first+' '+data.name.last ;

Becomes:

const fullName = `${data.name.first} $ {data.name.last}`;

Also, this:

var message = data.name.first+''+data.name.last + '<br><img src="+data.picture.large+" alt="">';

is a nightmare to read/maintain.

This is much cleaner:

const fullName = `${data.name.first} ${data.name.last}`;
const htmlSting = `
  <p>${fullName}<p>
  <img src="${data.picture.large}" alt="${fullName}">
`;
#5

its worth pointing out here that ‘legacy browsers’ includes any version of Internet Explorer.

#6

Yep, it’s still going.



#7

If you have to support IE and write more than a handful of JavaScript, use Babel.

