Concatenation in Javascript Demystifying various method in strings and inserting HTML code

I often get confused when passing HTML in JS variables/objects.
If I start with a relevant example:
var message = data.name.first+' '+data.name.last ;
My Point of confusion:
Are we interchangeably using the
+ sign?
In the above example I tried to add an image:
var message = data.name.first+''+data.name.last + '<br><img src="+data.picture.large+" alt="">';
But this actually didn’t work.
I also have seen a few code writers using
{} brackets to do the same. Can we also discuss that
Can we discuss this, the best practice and usage of
" ",
'',
+ sign when to use how to insert strings and how to insert HTML code?