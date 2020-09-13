Concatenation in Javascript Demystifying various method in strings and inserting HTML code

Well to get started, you were missing just a couple of opening and closing quotes around
'<br><img src=" and
" alt="">'.
It should be
'<br><img src="'+data.picture.large+'" alt="">'
So a simple test, we could try something like this
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang='en'>
<head>
<meta charset='UTF-8'>
<meta name='viewport' content='width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0'>
<title>Document</title>
</head>
<body>
<div class='content'></div>
<script>
document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function(event) {
const content = document.querySelector('.content')
const data = {
name: {
first: 'John',
last: 'Smith'
},
picture: {
large: 'url of image here'
}
}
content.innerHTML = data.name.first+''+data.name.last + '<br><img src="'+data.picture.large+'" alt="">'
})
</script>
</body>
</html>
There are security issues with using innerHTML in that it should never be used in conjunction with user input, as there is the risk of malicious code injection.
Another option using a template string, which is a lot clearer.
document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function(event) {
const content = document.querySelector('.content')
const data = {
name: {
first: 'John',
last: 'Smith'
},
picture: {
large: 'url of image here'
}
}
const { name, picture } = data // a bit of destructuring here so we can lose the need for data.
// template string e.g. `${variable}`
content.innerHTML = `${name.first} ${name.last} <br><img src="${picture.large}" alt="">`
})
A more efficient solution instead of innerHTML is insertAdjacentHTML
MDN - insertAdjacentHTML
e.g.
content.insertAdjacentHTML('afterbegin', `${name.first} ${name.last} <br><img src="${picture.large}" alt="">`)
Worthy of note from the MDN page
When inserting HTML into a page by using
insertAdjacentHTML() , be careful not to use user input that hasn’t been escaped.
It is not recommended you use
insertAdjacentHTML() when inserting plain text; instead, use the
Node.textContent property or the
Element.insertAdjacentText() method. This doesn’t interpret the passed content as HTML, but instead inserts it as raw text.
Another more verbose approach using documentFragment
const fragment = new DocumentFragment()
const fullname = document.createTextNode(`${name.first} ${name.last}`)
const linebreak = document.createElement('br')
const img = document.createElement('img')
img.src = `${picture.large}`
img.alt = 'large picture'
fragment.appendChild(fullname)
fragment.appendChild(linebreak)
fragment.appendChild(img)
content.appendChild(fragment)