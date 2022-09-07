Concatenate selects options and checkboxes to one value separated by ","

Hello, I’m trying to concatenate I think they call it and it seems I’m not doing it correctly.

I have several selects and you choose options, I would like to make them go as one value to databa base separated by “,” at the same time you can add using javascript more rows that have the same selects and checkboxes so you can add more users to the form at the same time but this ones go in another row.

Something like this:

<td><input class="form-control" type="email" name="useremail[]" required/></td>'+ <td> <select class="form-select" name="section[]" required /> <option value="Option 3">Option 3</option> <option value="Option 4">Option 4</option> </optgroup> </select> </td> <td> <select class="form-select" name="section[]" /> <option value="">N/N</option> <option value="Option 5">Option 5</option> <option value="Option 6">Option 6</option> </optgroup> </select> </td>

So you submit form:

if(isset($_POST['submit'])) { $useremail = $_POST['useremail']; $sections = $_POST['section']; $section=""; foreach($sections as $sectoring) { $section .= $sectoring.","; } for($i=0;$i<count($useremail) && ($role) ;$i++)// Loop for each added user { $sql_add = 'INSERT INTO datadatabase (useremail,section) VALUES (?,?)'; $stmt_add = $pdo->prepare($sql_add); $stmt_add->execute(array($useremail[$i],$section[$i])); echo "Submitted"; } else { echo "Failed"; } }

It submites says success, etc. Then I go to the database but I only see that one option has been recorded.

I want to go to database and see Option 2, Option 10, Option 12, whatever. All as one value.

What I’m I doing wrong. Thanks