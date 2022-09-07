Concatenate selects options and checkboxes to one value separated by ","

Hello, I’m trying to concatenate I think they call it and it seems I’m not doing it correctly.

I have several selects and you choose options, I would like to make them go as one value to databa base separated by “,” at the same time you can add using javascript more rows that have the same selects and checkboxes so you can add more users to the form at the same time but this ones go in another row.

Something like this:

<td><input class="form-control" type="email" name="useremail[]" required/></td>'+
<td>
  <select class="form-select" name="section[]" required />
      <option value="Option 3">Option 3</option>
      <option value="Option 4">Option 4</option>
    </optgroup>
  </select>
</td>
<td>
  <select class="form-select" name="section[]" />
      <option value="">N/N</option>
      <option value="Option 5">Option 5</option>
      <option value="Option 6">Option 6</option>
    </optgroup>
  </select>
</td>

So you submit form:

if(isset($_POST['submit']))
{
    
$useremail = $_POST['useremail'];
$sections = $_POST['section'];
$section="";  
    foreach($sections as $sectoring)  
    {  
        $section .= $sectoring.",";
    }

    for($i=0;$i<count($useremail) && ($role) ;$i++)// Loop for each added user
    {
        $sql_add = 'INSERT INTO datadatabase (useremail,section) VALUES (?,?)';
        $stmt_add = $pdo->prepare($sql_add);
        $stmt_add->execute(array($useremail[$i],$section[$i]));
        echo "Submitted";
        } else {   
        echo "Failed";
    }          
}

It submites says success, etc. Then I go to the database but I only see that one option has been recorded.

I want to go to database and see Option 2, Option 10, Option 12, whatever. All as one value.

What I’m I doing wrong. Thanks

I’m going to start off by telling you that the database guys are going to wander into this thread and tell you what you’re doing wrong is putting all the option choices together in a comma separated string in a single field.

Secondly, this isnt what you want. I can already tell you this isnt what you want. But we’ll go ahead with it for now, and you can come back and ask for what you actually want later :wink:

Right. Now that that’s out of the way, how do you get what you asked for.

This can be simplified; implode can do all this in a single command.

$section isnt an array anymore, it’s a string. you should just have $section here, not $section[$i].