Computer screen goes black(dropdown menu)

I found this information : Technical info:

The main compatibility issue was caused by the Swipebox javascript library, which was used in older theme versions. It caused a black screen in the new WordPress version 5.6. As the library authors didn’t update the Swipebox for more than 5 years, we decided to replace Swipebox with FancyBox.

All OrionThemes widgets which are using the lightbox option will now automatically use Fancybox instead of Swipebox.

is there a development solution?

The updates of this theme cost expensive

if i install this plugin? https://fr.wordpress.org/plugins/easy-fancybox/#description