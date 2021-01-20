Computer screen goes black(dropdown menu)

hello,
i have an another probleme with wordpress update 5.6
When i click on the menu, computer screen goes black,
http://test.cdlacom.eu/
Have you got a idea? It’s a javascript problem ?
Hi @dubot85, rather than following the links there’s an (empty)
swipebox-overlay opening when clicking the menu… is that generally supposed to happen?
no, since wordpress update (5.6) on a website test
this is official website? it is ok (5.5) : https://autoecoledelaplace.fr/site1/
you can see the difference
In the 5.5 version your theme JS actually throws an error… so maybe the upgrade fixed something that was previously broken, and / or introduced new errors. I don’t see why swipebox is getting initialised here in the first place, but it likely has to do with the different jQuery versions being used; on the upgraded page you’re using version 3.5.1, and on the old one the very outdated version 1.12.4. Is there a support where you can find out which version is required for the theme?