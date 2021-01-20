Computer screen goes black(dropdown menu)

In the 5.5 version your theme JS actually throws an error… so maybe the upgrade fixed something that was previously broken, and / or introduced new errors. I don’t see why swipebox is getting initialised here in the first place, but it likely has to do with the different jQuery versions being used; on the upgraded page you’re using version 3.5.1, and on the old one the very outdated version 1.12.4. Is there a support where you can find out which version is required for the theme?