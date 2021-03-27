Computer humour

Community
#964

image
image700×830 111 KB

9 Likes
#966

image
image700×311 24.5 KB

5 Likes
#967

I really like this :slight_smile:

procrastinate-131986309_1041901239642779_7861577939865072849_o
procrastinate-131986309_1041901239642779_7861577939865072849_o843×799 62.9 KB

14 Likes
#968

This one is classic and spot on.

#969

This guy must be a wanton boy in his school days.

1 Like
#970

1600×1600 402 KB

2 Likes
#971

146927842_2887971501439897_4328257668062502723_n
146927842_2887971501439897_4328257668062502723_n828×907 71.9 KB

9 Likes
#972

145073884_2954470341542724_7546151838178774912_n
145073884_2954470341542724_7546151838178774912_n450×540 34.4 KB

6 Likes
#973

cat
cat1200×800 151 KB

3 Likes
#974

memory
memory735×391 59.3 KB

10 Likes
#975

Solved: tabs vs spaces

image
image1790×1341 273 KB

:slight_smile:

6 Likes
#976

image
image720×671 49.5 KB

7 Likes
#977

Very good way to proceed ha ha, I wish I was so productively procrastinating.

1 Like
OMG, So Funny!
#978

Bwaa haaaa haaaa!!! ROFLMAO

js-joke
js-joke970×142 13.9 KB

5 Likes
OMG, So Funny!
#979

image

#980

image
image500×720 62 KB

3 Likes
#981

That looks like a good example of “Fake News”. :unhappy:

Come on, who would believe anything posted on AskReddit? :rolleyes:

1 Like
#982

image
image1620×2160 294 KB

4 Likes
#984

A guy I used to work with had a washing machine that would intermittently leak and flood the kitchen.

Solved by plugging a length of wire into the same circuit. The bared wire was just off the floor and if the machine leaked the water created a short; tripping out the circuit.

#985

Hi there Rubble,

that’s either fake news or, if not, the guy with
whom you used to work must be hell bent on
getting a posthumous mention here…

Darwin Awards : Evolution In Action :unhappy:

coothead