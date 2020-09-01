Computer humour

7 Likes
7 Likes
Interviewer: what’s your mail id?
Candidate: xyz@mail.com
Interviewer: what’s its password?
Candidate: 123456
Interviewer: how can we believe you? You may leak confidential data just like you said your password to me…
Candidate: I said it’s 123456… it may be onetwothreefourfivesix… or
1twothreefourfivesix… or
One2threefourfivesix… or and so on…
Did I tell you which letters are in capital??
Interviewer: you are hired…
5 Likes
… and yes, of course I have tested this in IE as well.
:-)
7 Likes
3 Likes