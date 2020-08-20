Interviewer: what’s your mail id?

Candidate: xyz@mail.com

Interviewer: what’s its password?

Candidate: 123456

Interviewer: how can we believe you? You may leak confidential data just like you said your password to me…

Candidate: I said it’s 123456… it may be onetwothreefourfivesix… or

1twothreefourfivesix… or

One2threefourfivesix… or and so on…

Did I tell you which letters are in capital??

Interviewer: you are hired…