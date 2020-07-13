Computer humour

Community
#905

image

3 Likes
#906

heroes and villains of software development
heroes and villains of software development900×2108 649 KB

3 Likes
#907

Working from home…


image
image608×811 52.7 KB

4 Likes
#910

On that subject…

waiting

2 Likes
#911

debugging ikea shopping cart
debugging ikea shopping cart1080×1386

5 Likes
#912

“Look how they massacred my boy” :expressionless: :expressionless:

1 Like
#913

essay
essay460×1194 484 KB

6 Likes
#914

zzz-sp-pollution-clouds-1787f4c8a5aa906d750606b66c6f0a74f4f5e42a_2_562x750

9 Likes
#915

56852672_10205797553094187_4568932290465366016_n

7 Likes
#916

.table-top { opacity: 0.5; }

image
image960×686 101 KB

8 Likes
#917

frontend / backend
frontend / backend828×1022 69.6 KB

4 Likes
#918

unicode

7 Likes
#919

tab club
tab club976×998 105 KB

8 Likes
#921

PHP
PHP628×972 28.6 KB

10 Likes
#924

password
password800×600 18.1 KB

7 Likes
#925

quarantine

7 Likes
#927

refactoring
refactoring723×1600 869 KB

7 Likes
#928

sp-pay-cut-programmers-104560650_149785150056743_5290152629570767286_n
sp-pay-cut-programmers-104560650_149785150056743_5290152629570767286_n446×688 37.4 KB

3 Likes
#929

sp-script-does-not-work-without-them-83838747_188403699220610_6959986286895562752_n
sp-script-does-not-work-without-them-83838747_188403699220610_6959986286895562752_n526×706 36.3 KB

8 Likes
#930

Interviewer: what’s your mail id?

Candidate: xyz@mail.com

Interviewer: what’s its password?

Candidate: 123456

Interviewer: how can we believe you? You may leak confidential data just like you said your password to me…

Candidate: I said it’s 123456… it may be onetwothreefourfivesix… or

1twothreefourfivesix… or

One2threefourfivesix… or and so on…

Did I tell you which letters are in capital??

Interviewer: you are hired…