Computer humour

#896

Actually, computers procrastinate quite alot. Have you ever had one hang up on you in the middle of trying to save a file? Or take half an hour just to open a web page? Happens to me all the time.

#897

Yes, or look like it’s posting an update to a post I make on here, but never actually do it, until I exit the browser and come back in and re-open the site, where hopefully the massive edit (it’s always the massive edit, not the minor typo edit) is still in the edit box? Yes, get that a lot.

#898

FAQ -You

:wink:

#899

#901

86801598_10158164628002090_8934544084723302400_n
#903

linked lists
#904

when your program is a complete mess
#905

#906

heroes and villains of software development
#907

Working from home…


#910

On that subject…

waiting

#911

debugging ikea shopping cart
#912

“Look how they massacred my boy” :expressionless: :expressionless:

#913

essay
#914

zzz-sp-pollution-clouds-1787f4c8a5aa906d750606b66c6f0a74f4f5e42a_2_562x750

#915

56852672_10205797553094187_4568932290465366016_n

#916

.table-top { opacity: 0.5; }

#917

frontend / backend
frontend / backend828×1022 69.6 KB

#918

unicode

#919

tab club
