Social media like seeker: What is the one quality computers will never replace in a human being?
Anon: Procrastination
Actually, computers procrastinate quite alot. Have you ever had one hang up on you in the middle of trying to save a file? Or take half an hour just to open a web page? Happens to me all the time.
Yes, or look like it’s posting an update to a post I make on here, but never actually do it, until I exit the browser and come back in and re-open the site, where hopefully the massive edit (it’s always the massive edit, not the minor typo edit) is still in the edit box? Yes, get that a lot.
On that subject…
“Look how they massacred my boy”