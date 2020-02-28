Computer humour

image
procrastination
#885

I don’t know if this…

http://www.htmlhelpcentral.com/messageboard/forum.php

…will qualify as computer humour, personally, though it did
give me a contentedly benign smile. :innocent:

Attempting to register is mildly amusing too. :winky:

Also check out the “View Forum Leaders” to locate a possible
cause for the strangeness of this site. :taped:

coothead

Have a nice weekend everyone! :-)

JS drinking game
Methinks they forgot to mention colour differences :slight_smile:

image
Animated Bubble Sort

I was recently browsing the PHP deprecation RFCs, and I have to say I found them even more entertaining than the actual docs… so here’s my personal

Best Of PHP Deprecations

  • mbstring.func_overload

    This implies that code using mbstring.func_overload is incompatible with practically all other code, which is written under the assumption that basic string operations work normally.

  • each()

    The each() function is inferior to foreach in pretty much every imaginable way, including being more than 10 times slower.

  • assert() with string argument

    Using assert($value) to check if a value is truthy opens an RCE vulnerability if there is any chance for $value to be a string.

    ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  • $errcontext argument of error handler

    Due to technical issues, this does not throw a deprecation warning. It is a documentation-only deprecation.

  • Reflection export() methods

    As such, the export() method is wholly unnecessary, confusing, and violates PHP’s own inheritance rules.

trees in computer science
machine learning
chown chmod
Social media like seeker: What is the one quality computers will never replace in a human being?

Anon: Procrastination

Actually, computers procrastinate quite alot. Have you ever had one hang up on you in the middle of trying to save a file? Or take half an hour just to open a web page? Happens to me all the time.

Yes, or look like it’s posting an update to a post I make on here, but never actually do it, until I exit the browser and come back in and re-open the site, where hopefully the massive edit (it’s always the massive edit, not the minor typo edit) is still in the edit box? Yes, get that a lot.

FAQ -You

:wink:

image
86801598_10158164628002090_8934544084723302400_n
linked lists
when your program is a complete mess
image

heroes and villains of software development
