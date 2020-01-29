Computer humour
Nostalgia
That reminded me of this cartoon:
I don’t know if this…
http://www.htmlhelpcentral.com/messageboard/forum.php
…will qualify as computer humour, personally, though it did
give me a contentedly benign smile.
Attempting to register is mildly amusing too.
Also check out the “View Forum Leaders” to locate a possible
cause for the strangeness of this site.
I was recently browsing the PHP deprecation RFCs, and I have to say I found them even more entertaining than the actual docs… so here’s my personal
Best Of PHP Deprecations
-
This implies that code using
mbstring.func_overloadis incompatible with practically all other code, which is written under the assumption that basic string operations work normally.
-
The
each()function is inferior to
foreachin pretty much every imaginable way, including being more than 10 times slower.
-
assert()with string argument
Using
assert($value)to check if a value is truthy opens an RCE vulnerability if there is any chance for
$valueto be a string.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
-
$errcontextargument of error handler
Due to technical issues, this does not throw a deprecation warning. It is a documentation-only deprecation.
-
As such, the
export()method is wholly unnecessary, confusing, and violates PHP’s own inheritance rules.
Social media like seeker: What is the one quality computers will never replace in a human being?
Anon: Procrastination
Actually, computers procrastinate quite alot. Have you ever had one hang up on you in the middle of trying to save a file? Or take half an hour just to open a web page? Happens to me all the time.
Yes, or look like it’s posting an update to a post I make on here, but never actually do it, until I exit the browser and come back in and re-open the site, where hopefully the massive edit (it’s always the massive edit, not the minor typo edit) is still in the edit box? Yes, get that a lot.