Computer humour
8 Likes
IIRC, this joke is already posted somewhere above. It’s funnier every time I see it.
I think it was in a list of some sort.
EDIT)
It’s in post #241.
2 Likes
5 Likes
Oh good catch!
:-) I knew the one with the eggs but this one was new to me.
^^
3 Likes
10 Likes
Nostalgia
1 Like
That reminded me of this cartoon:
5 Likes
I don’t know if this…
http://www.htmlhelpcentral.com/messageboard/forum.php
…will qualify as computer humour, personally, though it did
give me a contentedly benign smile.
Attempting to register is mildly amusing too.
Also check out the “View Forum Leaders” to locate a possible
cause for the strangeness of this site.
coothead