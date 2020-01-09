Computer humour

do-you-know-how-to-google

how long to hard-boil an egg
70617119_10157697021722090_6950936030593679360_n
while you're out, buy some milk
IIRC, this joke is already posted somewhere above. It’s funnier every time I see it. :stuck_out_tongue:

I think it was in a list of some sort. :thinking:

It’s in post #241. :smiley:

Oh good catch! :-) I knew the one with the eggs but this one was new to me. ^^

hard to swallow
native app
unfinished work
I have yet to figure out how to uninstall xcode though…

visual studio
Nostalgia :blush:

That reminded me of this cartoon:

computer%20model

timezone issues
escher
procrastination
I don’t know if this…

http://www.htmlhelpcentral.com/messageboard/forum.php

…will qualify as computer humour, personally, though it did
give me a contentedly benign smile. :innocent:

Attempting to register is mildly amusing too. :winky:

Also check out the “View Forum Leaders” to locate a possible
cause for the strangeness of this site. :taped:

coothead