Compressing Minify Php brings speed to the server?

It’s a tradeoff between CPU and bandwidth.

When you apply compression both the server and the client need some CPU to compress and decompress the data respectively (which costs time), but as a result less data needs to flow between server and client (which saves time).

So as long as the time saving of data transfer outweighs the CPU time needed to (de)compress the data, we’re good. And this is generally the case, because otherwise we wouldn’t be doing it.