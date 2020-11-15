Composer install issue

#1

Hello,

I’m a bit new to composer packages and am getting some issues right off the bat.

I am getting an issue with using the version 1.0, but I have a version called 1.0:

Any idea whats going wrong?

#2

Maybe try again? I just ran:

composer require riversiderocks/riversiderocks:1.0

and got a clean install.

Maybe check your composer version as well:

$ composer --version
Composer version 2.0.7 2020-11-13 17:31:06

By the way, learn how to post formatted code instead of images. Much easier to copy/paste/test.

#3

Odd, seemed to work randomly. Thanks!