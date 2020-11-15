Composer install issue

Hello,
I’m a bit new to composer packages and am getting some issues right off the bat.
I am getting an issue with using the version 1.0, but I have a version called 1.0:
Any idea whats going wrong?
Maybe try again? I just ran:
composer require riversiderocks/riversiderocks:1.0
and got a clean install.
Maybe check your composer version as well:
$ composer --version
Composer version 2.0.7 2020-11-13 17:31:06
By the way, learn how to post formatted code instead of images. Much easier to copy/paste/test.
Odd, seemed to work randomly. Thanks!