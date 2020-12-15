ComponentRestrictions - limit results of search to specific country

JavaScript
Hi :),
I want to limit search results to countries in Europe and to cities (remove searching for companies, restaurants etc.)
I know, that google.maps.places.ComponentRestrictions - link, could be helpful.
Google Docs suggest to use componentRestrictions: [country: 'us'] , and placed in getPlacePredictions , but is not working.

/* global google */

let autocompleteService = null;
let placesService = null;

// SEARCH CITY ONLY IN USA
// var options = {
//     componentRestrictions: { country: ['us'] },
//     types: ['city'],
// };

const getSuggestions = async search => {
    if (
        !autocompleteService &&
        window.google &&
        window.google.maps &&
        window.google.maps.places
    ) {
        autocompleteService = new google.maps.places.AutocompleteService();
    }
    if (!autocompleteService) {
        return [];
    }

    return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
        autocompleteService.getPlacePredictions(
            { input: search },
            (data, status) => {
                if (status === google.maps.places.PlacesServiceStatus.OK) {
                    resolve(data);
                } else {
                    reject(status);
                }
            }
        );
    });
};

Thank you for your time.

