ComponentRestrictions - limit results of search to specific country

Hi :),

I want to limit search results to countries in Europe and to cities (remove searching for companies, restaurants etc.)

I know, that google.maps.places.ComponentRestrictions - link, could be helpful.

Google Docs suggest to use componentRestrictions: [country: 'us'] , and placed in getPlacePredictions , but is not working.

/* global google */ let autocompleteService = null; let placesService = null; // SEARCH CITY ONLY IN USA // var options = { // componentRestrictions: { country: ['us'] }, // types: ['city'], // }; const getSuggestions = async search => { if ( !autocompleteService && window.google && window.google.maps && window.google.maps.places ) { autocompleteService = new google.maps.places.AutocompleteService(); } if (!autocompleteService) { return []; } return new Promise((resolve, reject) => { autocompleteService.getPlacePredictions( { input: search }, (data, status) => { if (status === google.maps.places.PlacesServiceStatus.OK) { resolve(data); } else { reject(status); } } ); }); };

Thank you for your time.