ComponentRestrictions - limit results of search to specific country

I want to limit search results to countries in Europe and to cities (remove searching for companies, restaurants etc.)
I know, that google.maps.places.ComponentRestrictions - link, could be helpful, but I need advice when I should place it in the code.

/* global google */

let autocompleteService = null;
let placesService = null;

// SEARCH CITY ONLY IN USA
// var options = {
//     componentRestrictions: { country: ['us'] },
//     types: ['city'],
// };

const getSuggestions = async search => {
    if (
        !autocompleteService &&
        window.google &&
        window.google.maps &&
        window.google.maps.places
    ) {
        autocompleteService = new google.maps.places.AutocompleteService();
    }
    if (!autocompleteService) {
        return [];
    }

    return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
        autocompleteService.getPlacePredictions(
            { input: search },
            (data, status) => {
                if (status === google.maps.places.PlacesServiceStatus.OK) {
                    resolve(data);
                } else {
                    reject(status);
                }
            }
        );
    });
};

const getLocation = async placeId => {
    if (!placesService) {
        const div = document.createElement('div');
        div.style.position = 'absolute';
        div.style.bottom = '0';
        div.style.right = '0';
        document.body.appendChild(div);
        placesService = new google.maps.places.PlacesService(div);
    }
    return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
        placesService.getDetails(
            { placeId, fields: ['geometry.location'] },
            (data, status) => {
                if (status === google.maps.places.PlacesServiceStatus.OK) {
                    resolve(data.geometry.location);
                } else {
                    reject(status);
                }
            }
        );
    });
};

export const geolocation = { getSuggestions, getLocation };

