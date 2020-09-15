ComponentRestrictions - limit results of search to specific country

Hi :),
I want to limit search results to countries in Europe and to cities (remove searching for companies, restaurants etc.)
I know, that
google.maps.places.ComponentRestrictions - link, could be helpful, but I need advice when I should place it in the code.
/* global google */
let autocompleteService = null;
let placesService = null;
// SEARCH CITY ONLY IN USA
// var options = {
// componentRestrictions: { country: ['us'] },
// types: ['city'],
// };
const getSuggestions = async search => {
if (
!autocompleteService &&
window.google &&
window.google.maps &&
window.google.maps.places
) {
autocompleteService = new google.maps.places.AutocompleteService();
}
if (!autocompleteService) {
return [];
}
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
autocompleteService.getPlacePredictions(
{ input: search },
(data, status) => {
if (status === google.maps.places.PlacesServiceStatus.OK) {
resolve(data);
} else {
reject(status);
}
}
);
});
};
const getLocation = async placeId => {
if (!placesService) {
const div = document.createElement('div');
div.style.position = 'absolute';
div.style.bottom = '0';
div.style.right = '0';
document.body.appendChild(div);
placesService = new google.maps.places.PlacesService(div);
}
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
placesService.getDetails(
{ placeId, fields: ['geometry.location'] },
(data, status) => {
if (status === google.maps.places.PlacesServiceStatus.OK) {
resolve(data.geometry.location);
} else {
reject(status);
}
}
);
});
};
export const geolocation = { getSuggestions, getLocation };
Thank you for your time.