ComponentRestrictions - limit results of search to specific country

Hi :),

I want to limit search results to countries in Europe and to cities (remove searching for companies, restaurants etc.)

I know, that google.maps.places.ComponentRestrictions - link, could be helpful, but I need advice when I should place it in the code.

/* global google */ let autocompleteService = null; let placesService = null; // SEARCH CITY ONLY IN USA // var options = { // componentRestrictions: { country: ['us'] }, // types: ['city'], // }; const getSuggestions = async search => { if ( !autocompleteService && window.google && window.google.maps && window.google.maps.places ) { autocompleteService = new google.maps.places.AutocompleteService(); } if (!autocompleteService) { return []; } return new Promise((resolve, reject) => { autocompleteService.getPlacePredictions( { input: search }, (data, status) => { if (status === google.maps.places.PlacesServiceStatus.OK) { resolve(data); } else { reject(status); } } ); }); }; const getLocation = async placeId => { if (!placesService) { const div = document.createElement('div'); div.style.position = 'absolute'; div.style.bottom = '0'; div.style.right = '0'; document.body.appendChild(div); placesService = new google.maps.places.PlacesService(div); } return new Promise((resolve, reject) => { placesService.getDetails( { placeId, fields: ['geometry.location'] }, (data, status) => { if (status === google.maps.places.PlacesServiceStatus.OK) { resolve(data.geometry.location); } else { reject(status); } } ); }); }; export const geolocation = { getSuggestions, getLocation };

Thank you for your time.