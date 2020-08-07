Component oriented framework

I remember, that in old thema about my framework I was asked: Why do I create HTML-Markup with so complex way.

Answer is: because HTML-Markup itself could be quite complex. And if you just print it out, you should to repeat a lot of same markup parts. I think, it’s clear, this is no good.

I use, for Markup rendering two concepts. Below I will quote Readme from my framework: https://github.com/igor1999/gi

In addition to horizontal layers, we see a number of vertical rectangles in the diagram. These rectangles are components. A component is a collection of PHP classes and other resources located in the same directory that is responsible for the creation and operation of a separate frame of a web document: menu, table, list, form, etc… Also, one component can be an aggregator for other components. The most commonly used of these aggregators is the Layout component, which contains the components responsible for navigation, authorization and other things... The component is responsible for the full cycle of functioning of its frame - from client events processed by java-scripts to writing to persistent storage. However, as can be seen from the diagram, classes and resources belonging specifically to this component are in the lower two and a half layers. Classes from the top two and a half layers are outside the components and are called and used if required. ........ The GI\Component framework package contains a number of standard components that can be used either directly or as a basis for creating your own components needed in the current project.