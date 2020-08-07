Component oriented framework

Time ago I tried to represent my framework: https://github.com/igor1999/gi

Old thema: PHP framework (HMVC, global context, ORM...)

Now I made there quite important changes and written Readme with help of professional translator.

So please welcome… Any criticue acceptable.

Markup rendering
I remember, that in old thema about my framework I was asked: Why do I create HTML-Markup with so complex way.

Answer is: because HTML-Markup itself could be quite complex. And if you just print it out, you should to repeat a lot of same markup parts. I think, it’s clear, this is no good.

I use, for Markup rendering two concepts. Below I will quote Readme from my framework: https://github.com/igor1999/gi

In addition to horizontal layers, we see a number of vertical rectangles 
in the diagram. These rectangles are components.

A component is a collection of PHP classes and other resources located 
in the same directory that is responsible for the creation and operation 
of a separate frame of a web document: menu, table, list, form, etc…

Also, one component can be an aggregator for other components. 
The most commonly used of these aggregators is the Layout component, 
which contains the components responsible for navigation, 
authorization and other things...

The component is responsible for the full cycle of functioning of its frame - 
from client events processed by java-scripts to writing to persistent storage.

However, as can be seen from the diagram, classes and resources belonging 
specifically to this component are in the lower two and a half layers. 
Classes from the top two and a half layers are outside the components 
and are called and used if required.

........

The GI\Component framework package contains a number of standard components 
that can be used either directly or as a basis for creating your own components 
needed in the current project.

 DOM objects.

The GI\DOM package contains classes for rendering XML and HTML elements. 
Once we have instantiated such a class, we can configure it by setting the tag, 
attributes, classes, style attributes and so on, and then using 
the toString() * method to get the appropriate XML or HTML markup.

The above package contains classes that correspond to the main XML 
and HTML elements, attributes, text nodes and a host of others…

For example, this package has the Layout class, which allows you to automate 
the creation of a layout based on divs with the float property.

An important advantage when using such classes is the ability 
to reuse markup generator classes through inheritance, composition, etc... 
Therefore, when dealing with clearly structured views, such as tables, forms, 
lists, etc, it is better to use DOM classes.

GI deliberately abandons the __toString() magic method. The reason is that 
an exception in this method results in an error.
I sort of clicked through your repo. I could not understand most of the README file. But I noticed you had a Login component. Perhaps we could compare details of our respective approaches?

Here is my login action which is invoke by /login and renders a login form. Actual working Symfony based code:

class UserLoginAction implements ActionInterface
{
    public function __invoke(PageTemplateInterface $pageTemplate, AuthenticationUtils $authenticationUtils) : Response
    {
        $error = $authenticationUtils->getLastAuthenticationError();
        $lastUsername = $authenticationUtils->getLastUsername();

        return new Response($this->render($pageTemplate,$lastUsername,$error));
    }
    private function render(PageTemplateInterface $pageTemplate, string $lastUsername, ?AuthenticationException $error) : string
    {
        $stylesheet = <<<EOT
  <link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="../assets/login.css">
EOT;
        $pageTemplate->addStyleSheet($stylesheet);

        $lastUsername = $this->escape($lastUsername);

        $content = <<<EOT
<form method="POST" class="form-signin text-center">
  {$this->renderUser()}
  {$this->renderError($error)}

  <img class="mb-4" src="../assets/brand/bootstrap-solid.svg" alt="" width="72" height="72">
  <h1 class="h3 mb-3 font-weight-normal">Please Log In</h1>

  <label for="inputEmail" class="sr-only">Email address</label>
  <input type="text" id="inputEmail" name="slug" class="form-control" placeholder="User name or email" required autofocus value="{$lastUsername}">

  <label for="inputPassword" class="sr-only">Password</label>
  <input type="password" id="inputPassword" name="password" class="form-control" placeholder="Password" required>

  <div class="checkbox mb-3">
    <label><input type="checkbox" name="remember_me" value="remember-me"> Remember me</label>
  </div>
  
  <input type="hidden" name="_csrf_token" value="{$this->getCsrfToken('authenticate')}">
  <button class="btn btn-lg btn-primary btn-block" type="submit">Sign in</button>
  <p class="mt-5 mb-3 text-muted">&copy; 2017-2020</p>
</form>
EOT;
        return $pageTemplate->render($content);
    }

So __invoke pulls out any previous user info ($lastUsername and authentication errors) and passes it to the render method.

PageTemplate is a view class which takes care of rendering the html head section and a few other boring details. I can provide more details if needed but using an OOP approach here avoids some of the issues associated with more conventional flat file template systems such as Twig.

Render first adds a css link to the page template then uses heredoc to render the login form. Having used html since the mid-nineties I personally think it easy to understand the markup. Especially when html has so many potential attributes.

Packaging the __invoke and render methods in one class avoid the need to somehow relate the view to the action. And it makes passing data from the action to the view easy.

I’d be very curious to see your equivalent login form. Especially the details.

Authentication component (login or logout, dependently of session data):

Dialog component. Abstract, base for components with moved/resisable dialog window:

Identity. Object for authentication processing. Uses session exchange mechanism:

And others in framework…

Views.

Unlogged user: sign in.bmp (1.9 MB)

Login dialog opened: sign in with dialog.bmp (1.9 MB)

Login dialog moved: sign in with dialog moved.bmp (1.8 MB)

Logged user: sign out.bmp (1.7 MB)