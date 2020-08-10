Component oriented framework

rpkamp: rpkamp: Because a change in one part does not cascade to any other parts of the software.

In many situation this cascading change - exactly what you need.

rpkamp: rpkamp: Sure, it may take a bit longer and be a bit more boring, but it definitely pays off.

I am surprise, that I should explain that… You have a class, that calculates tax. You, exactly on your concept, copy and paste this class in 20 your projects modules. Once tax calculation rules changing. What you must to do? Correct, you must realise this changes in all your 20 modules. And if you forget one of them, soon your boss could to be in jail due tax avoidance.

Ah, right, you can use this single class in all modules. This is composition, this is okey for you… But problem is, that a lot af modules need its own calculation, similar to basic, but a bit different. And no inheritance! You copy basic class, paste it and change. Then you have a fifteen absolutely independend classes. Than tax calculation rules changing and… What happens with your boss I already told you before.

rpkamp: rpkamp: Fully agree. I think the main difference is that you would consider inheritence first and only switch to composition if that doesn’t work, whereas I would consider composition first, unless I can find a really good reason why inheritance would fit better.

Why do you think that??? I use either…or… dependently of context and all three methods of code optimisation for me is absolutely equal.

Listen… Composition case is situation of “black box”. Class takes some data and get back some response. Then this response used by class-container. By markup rendering in my framework that is actually components. I can use some component in any other place.

But if we need change response? Then composition does not works. Then is the inheritance case. Exactly like by different login forms.

rpkamp: rpkamp: Like I said before, all my classes must be final or abstract , so whether a class can be extended or not is choice you can only make once, upfront. Once that’s done you could still extract an abstract class and have your class extend that and then create a second child as well, but that’s a much more conscious choice than just willy-nilly allowing everyone to just extend everything. Did you watch Backwards incompatible tales? You really should.

rpkamp: rpkamp: Well, it sounded like you’re using public/protected accessors on service classes, which I don’t.

Please read and respond to the entire context of what I’m saying. Don’t just quote a bit out of context and then attack it.

That means, you should by any class at first create its abstract class? Okey, very readable structure, I say.

And then - never say never. You suggest quite rigid, unmodified structure.

rpkamp: rpkamp: Why is there no composer.json ?

Stays in readme. No problem to use composer, but in test project I would to try with included Autoloader.

rpkamp: rpkamp: Why doesn’t it state which PHP versions are supported?

It should be added. Up 5.6.

rpkamp: rpkamp: Why doesn’t it state which PHP extensions must be installed?

It should be added.

rpkamp: rpkamp: Why are there no type hints and/or return types?

I don’t understand… Where is no hints?

rpkamp: rpkamp: Why do so many classes need to be ServiceLocatorAware ? I get that for services, but for stuff like email body it doesn’t make sense to me.

Criteria: this classes are relativelly often to use.

rpkamp: rpkamp: Also it seems that trait is more of a factory than anything else.

No. This is like “syntax sugar”, it simplifies calls of Service Locator methods. Nothing to do with factory.

rpkamp: rpkamp: Why are there no unit tests?

Because unit tests code size proportional framework code size itself. And I have only one head on my shoulders.