Component oriented framework

igor_g: igor_g: Can you heared about Open-Closed-Priciple? … Congradulation, you threw that priciple in the garbage.

I suspect you are just being a bit silly now.

Lets take look at your widget code I mentioned in my first post:

protected function createLoginTextbox() { $this->loginTextbox = $this->getGIDOMFactory()->getInputFactory()->createText( $this->getViewModel()->getLoginName() ); $this->loginTextbox->getAttributes()->setPlaceholder( $this->giTranslate(GlossaryInterface::class, Glossary::class, 'login') ); return $this->loginTextbox; }

Instead of a placeholder with a value of ‘login’ the customer wants it to say ‘logon’. Could happen but alas the class is closed for modification. So I need to extend it, copy paste the complete createLoginTextbox method and adjust.

But oh oh. We also have a private property called $resourceRenderer. Looks like we need to clone the constructor as well. Anything else? We really should checkAbstractWidget just to make sure.

Now we need to change the wiring. How to tell the system to use LogonWidget instead of Widget? Looks like:

namespace GI\Component\Authentication\Login\View; class View extends Base implements ViewInterface { public function __construct() { parent::__construct(); $this->widget = $this->getGIDi(WidgetInterface::class, Widget::class); }

Looks like we extend another class and clone another method. Deep sigh.

Note: I have not explored in detail how your service locator works. I suppose it is possible that it can be convinced to return LoginWidget when asked for Widget. But even if it could I suspect you would have to clone whatever class is wiring up the service locator to make the change.

And gosh darn it, the View class has some private properties as well. More cloning. And then we need to figure out how to wire in LogonView instead of View.

Maybe an overly strict and out of context interpretation of the Open-Closed Principle really does belong in the garbage?

So come on. If I know I need an admin version of a form then I’ll plan accordingly. And I’m not going to somehow freeze every class in my application and only make changes through new classes. You mentioned testing. Testing is a good thing and when I make changes I test them before releasing. Regardless of how the software is designed.