Component oriented framework

I suspect you are just being a bit silly now.

Lets take look at your widget code I mentioned in my first post:

    protected function createLoginTextbox()
    {
        $this->loginTextbox = $this->getGIDOMFactory()->getInputFactory()->createText(
            $this->getViewModel()->getLoginName()
        );

        $this->loginTextbox->getAttributes()->setPlaceholder(
            $this->giTranslate(GlossaryInterface::class, Glossary::class, 'login')
        );

        return $this->loginTextbox;
    }

Instead of a placeholder with a value of ‘login’ the customer wants it to say ‘logon’. Could happen but alas the class is closed for modification. So I need to extend it, copy paste the complete createLoginTextbox method and adjust.

But oh oh. We also have a private property called $resourceRenderer. Looks like we need to clone the constructor as well. Anything else? We really should checkAbstractWidget just to make sure.

Now we need to change the wiring. How to tell the system to use LogonWidget instead of Widget? Looks like:

namespace GI\Component\Authentication\Login\View;
class View extends Base implements ViewInterface
{
    public function __construct()
    {
        parent::__construct();

        $this->widget = $this->getGIDi(WidgetInterface::class, Widget::class);
    }

Looks like we extend another class and clone another method. Deep sigh.

Note: I have not explored in detail how your service locator works. I suppose it is possible that it can be convinced to return LoginWidget when asked for Widget. But even if it could I suspect you would have to clone whatever class is wiring up the service locator to make the change.

And gosh darn it, the View class has some private properties as well. More cloning. And then we need to figure out how to wire in LogonView instead of View.

Maybe an overly strict and out of context interpretation of the Open-Closed Principle really does belong in the garbage?

So come on. If I know I need an admin version of a form then I’ll plan accordingly. And I’m not going to somehow freeze every class in my application and only make changes through new classes. You mentioned testing. Testing is a good thing and when I make changes I test them before releasing. Regardless of how the software is designed.

#18

Actually I should to save ‘login’ in constant. But replace ‘login’ with ‘logon’ looks like replace ‘open’ with ‘now open’. So that could be my error, but that’s nothing with principle.

For what? Do we have a new style or JS? And actually, all private properties accessable with public or protected getters.

With DI-container probably. DI-container set dependently of module or even concrete request. And if for this request we need LogonWidget - no problem.

If I need two different forms in different requests, then I need to extend only Widget class.

Yes, if you have some complex class hierarchy and need to extend some node in this hierarchy that causes changes on whole hierarchy complete. But nothing to do with that. This is normally. And this is any way better than to have universal class and change it permanently. Actually, thouse class - typical anti-pattern. About problems with solid HTML-string, that makes itself bigger and bigger, and more and more unreadable, I already said.

#19

Check your widget code:

    public function __construct()
    {
        $this->resourceRenderer = $this->getGIDi(
            ResourceRendererInterface::class, ResourceRenderer::class
        );

No setter there. Your class is effectively final without copy/pasting code and/or properties.

So now we are back to “code is bad because I say so”. Oh well. Have a nice weekend.

#20

I don’t understand… New resourceRenderer required, if there is the changes in CSS or JS.

In this case, first option - create new ResourceRenderer, that extended old, and bind it with DI-container.

Second option - create new Widget private property resourceRenderer, set it in constructor and override getter. All Widget methods use not private property resourceRenderer directly, but protected getter. So, what’s the problem?

But actually I understand the problem. I mean, I understand, why you hold with all your energy on this quite simple login form. Look, I have added checkbox and everything’s fine.

Let’s change the task… There are four forms: Offer, Contract, Invioce and Delivery. This forms have around 40 common fields. And any of forms has around 10 its own unique fileds (with labels, placeholders, JS-events…).

Should I explain, what happens, if you try to solve this task with your concept? I mean, how will your code look like, and what saying your teammates, by work on it? Or you able to guess without my tip?

#21

Great. Details please. Exactly which fields does each form have? And what exactly does each field need to do? Even screen copies will suffice as a starting point but I would rather see your code.

#22

As I unerstood, you don’t believe in existence of so complex forms? Actually, this example is from my former project. Sales, insurance, HR, industry, science… Forms with 50 fields there not only exist… They are not realy big. How about 200 fields (also from my former project)?

Your concept: print out whole HTML flat in single method with Heredoc operator. Your argumentation: that is very simple and readable.

Even in small and simple form “Login” you steped from your concept aside. You packed part of your markup in external method. How about “readable” in this case?

But if you would have a real big form, as in my example…

…Either you break you concept completely up and pack almost all your markup in external methods. Then you probably will come to idea to pack this external methods in external classes… And slowly you will step in direction of my concept.

…Or you hold your concept despite of all problems. Then you will repeat and repeat and repeat same HTML many times.

That’s all I could to say by this thema.

#23

We have covered quite a bit of stuff in this thread. I’m confident that I have misunderstood some of what you are saying. Likewise, I apologize for not always being clear in my explanations.

Just the opposite in fact. When you proposed your complex form project I was simply asking for details with the intent of possibly building at least one complex form to discuss. I know from experience that my approach scales quite nicely. I was hoping to demonstrate that with some concrete code.

This is an example of me not being clear. In the previous thread, my first example showed rendering a page using three render methods:

render() // Basic html head section
  renderContent // The body's content, in this case a form
    renderSelectStatus // One element in the form

Somewhere along the line I must have implied that you can only use one method and one heredoc statement. Again, my apologies for not being clear and consistent.

Well yes. Anytime you have shared functionality you should consider extracting it and avoid actual duplication. I tried to show this in my first post on this thread by injecting a PageTemplate which takes care of rendering a basic html page and has a setContent method which individual pages can use to add their specific content. The implication was that the PageTemplate object would be reused for different pages.

In your proposed complex project you mentioned that some fields are shared across multiple forms. So they probably would end up in their own object. Maybe you have a CustomerHomeAddress as well as a OrderShippingAddress. Assuming they are pretty much identical then yes, I would have a shared AddressTemplate for rendering.

This is also one reason I always push for code. Descriptions and words can be confusing. Code is clear.

I’ll just add more note directed at anyone patient enough (or perhaps bored enough) to have made it all the way to the end of this thread.

Both of us are advocating minority positions. By far the most common approach to html rendering is to use a template library such as Twig. Template libraries should be your starting point once you have moved past the “everything in one file” stage.

I still use Twig extensively. There are just some cases where it is not a good fit. Hence my alternate approach.

#24

As I said before, I think, there is a two kinds of markup: with “strong” structure and with “weak” structure.

“Strong” structure based itself on tables, floating divs, ULs… Tables, forms, lists, menu, trees…

I think, it could be better to create “strong” structure with DOM-objects. You mean, Heredoc is okay, and you said, you can scale your rendering with a number of methods. Let’s compare.

Me…

protected function createTextbox()
{
    $this->textbox = $this->getGIDOMFactory()->getInputFactory()->createTextbox('name', 'value');

    return $this->textbox
}

You…

protected function renderTextbox()
{
    return <<<TEXTBOX
        <input name="name" value="value" />
    TEXTBOX
}

Difference is, that I could easy override my method…

protected function createTextbox()
{
    parent::createTextbox()->getStyle()->setDisplaytoNone();

    return $this->getTextbox();
}

But you, if required, should to write all markup anew.

Next method.

Me…

protected function create()
{
    parent::create();

    $this->layout->build(5, 3)
        ->set(0, 0, $this->textbox)
    // and so on...
}

You…

protected function render()
{
    return <<<HTML
        <div>
            <div>
                <div class="float">{$this->renderTextbox()}</div>
    HTML;
}

Problem is, that with thouse external methods you lose your declared advantage. No more readable HTML only. Another developer should to go to some external method, to understand what rendered.

“Weak” structure based itself on common divs, spans, paragraphs and so on… For this type of structure I use phtml-template.

What’s the difference between phtml-templates and Heredoc? Difference is that phtml-templates understand PHP commands, e.g. control operators.

This means, if I need to show block A or block B, I just use PHP comand if…else. Und you should to solve this altervative in external method. So as above you lose your advantage.

That’s why I think, Heredoc is very unoptimal rendering concept. It has no advantages in comparasion as with DOM-objects, as with phtml-templates / Template Engine (TE).

And about choice between phtml-templates and (TE). As I know, there are a lot of discussions on this thema… My opinion: phtml-templates is better.

  1. Any developer understands PHP code, but TE have its own sometimes quite specific and overcomplex syntax.

  2. TE are slow. To solve this problem caching used, but it brings another problem instead of…

But I think TE-fans have their own arguments too.

#25

One should always be cautious about posting code and then claiming it represents someone else’s code. It can very misleading. My code would look like something like this:

private function renderEmail(string $email) : string
{
    return <<<EOT
  <label for="inputEmail" class="sr-only">Email address</label>
  <input type="email" id="inputEmail" name="email" class="form-control" placeholder="User email" required autofocus value="{$email}">
EOT;
}

The first obvious difference is that my inputs often require a label. In your widget you do indeed have the ability to create a label using a different method. You then link the label to the input in yet a third layout method. I know you are used to doing it like that and I’m sure to you it is easy to understand and maintain. But I like having my labels defined near whatever they are labeling. And if I can do the layout at the same time then even better.

Another major difference is all the additional attributes that I have applied. class, placeholder,required,autofocus etc and etc. There are a lot of attributes in html markup. And you often need them even for simple stuff.

As I have mentioned before, I have gone down the route of making dom type objects. By the time they end up being able to handle all the options, mine get very messy and verbose. Your design might be better though when I see things like parent::createTextbox()->getStyle()->setDisplaytoNone(); then I’m not so sure. I’d have to see actual code that matches what my code does before being able to make an informed decision.

And as far as being easy to extend, I’m not entirely sure that you understand that classes with private properties are not easy to extend. Private properties are not accessible in derived classes. You can of course provide getters and setters but you don’t consistently use them. And it’s a bit strange to declare something as private and then provide full access to it.

To be fair, I only checked two classes in your code. Perhaps your other classes are indeed designed to be extendable and it was just bad luck that I picked two that were not.

#26

In my code is also no problem to create label with control. But why? No real reason to do this. You just like it? Okey. And someone else don’t cares about.

And?.. Is that problem for DOM-objects? I guess, not.

Once more, that your individual problem. Millions of people work with JS DOM-model and understand all.

What you talking about? I’m entirely sure, you have a big problems with OOP concept.

As I said above, read better something about OOP.

#27

I would just explain something about this.

My typical class…

class C1
{
    private $o; //object of I1

    protected function getO() // return I1
    {
        return $this->o;
    }

    protected function f()
    {
         var_dump($this->getO()); //do something with o
    }
}

It’s too hard to extend… Really?

class C2 extends C1
{
    private $o; //object of I2 extends I1

    protected function getO() // return I2
    {
        return $this->o;
    }
}

Don’t you know, that in this case method f() calls C2::getO()? Then why you discuss about PHP at all?

Why I use no setter in this case? Because this is PHP. If I will create setter…

 protected function setO(I1 $o)

I can’t to override it with…

 protected function setO(I2 $o)

And I would like to have a type restriction.

Another variant…

class C1
{
    private $i; //integer

    protected function getI() // return integer
    {
        return $this->i;
    }

    protected function setI($i)
    {
         $this->i = $i;
    }
}

It’s also too hard to extend, yes?..

class C2 extends C1
{
    public function __construct()
    {
         parent::__construct();

         $this->setI([new value]);
    }
}

Then you asked, why I have a private properties with full access? Do you heard about something like encapsulation? If not then what you doing here?

#28

OK. A gentle reminder, folks, to keep things civil. It’s fine to disagree, but please do so with courtesy.

#29

I’d like to link to a few blog posts that seem relevant to this discussion:

Please, please, please stop re-using code just because it is convenient at the time. A form for an admin to log in is something different than a form for a regular user to log in. They are different concepts, with different rules behind them. Sure, it’s only one checkbox difference now, but they will also likely evolve differently over time. The admin login might get additional checks like IP / location checks, UA checks, etc, which aren’t necessarily required for regular users.
So if you treat one as a special case of the other what you’ll end up with is more and more if statements all over the code. If you treat them as separate cases the code would be a lot easier to follow and maintain, because changing one will not affect the other - at all.

I see lots of code here using inheritance, where I would have used encapsulation.
Clicking multiple classes together inside new classes, especially using the strategy pattern, is really really powerful and makes code a lot easier to grok, test and maintain. I have a rule these days that all classes must be either abstract, meant for abstraction, or final. There cannot be any class that doesn’t have either of those keywords. It makes code so much easier because you don’t have constantly worry about interaction between child/parent, BC breaks (watch https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4NIL4b4OjrU), etc. And then you can use abstract classes for patterns that actually require it, like Template Method.

Note the last word there, principle? It’s not a rule that everything must abide by. In general, it is advised to adhere to it, but it’s certainly not required everywhere. As with everything in IT, it depends.
Forcing it on everything you do all the time will result in a really dogmatic approach that is hard to escape from. This blog post explains it better than me: https://taskinoor.wordpress.com/2011/09/21/the-abuse-of-design-patterns-in-writing-a-hello-world-program/

The whole point of encapsulation is to hide implementation details from the outside world. If you have a private property with a getter and a setter you might as well make that property public, the end result is the same. Especially in PHP 7.4 with typed properties.

Making something private and then opening it up through getters and setters is akin to locking your front door and then hanging a key on cord next to it.

#30

In my concept, structure unit is component. Component has Controller class (component itself) and View class and so on… If I talk about form reusing, I mean View class. Any login form has login text box and password text box, isn’t it? IP / location checks, UA checks, etc - it is another appliation level.

I think, you mean composition instead of inheritance. I have nothing to say about without concrete example. If you tell me, which classes you mean, I will try to explain you my logic.

Of course… Normally, at least in big projects, you should hold some principles (e.g. (H)MVC), but there are projects, where this principles ignored. And they work. But I am not sure, that this projects’ existence could be an argument.

Okey, I continue your analogy… Private property without accessors is a house without doors. Do you want to live in thouse house? I guess not.

But public(!) or even protected property is a house without walls. Do you want to live in thouse house?

Private property with public or protected accessors (it depends) is a house with well controlled doors. You can any time to build on this doors security system or even close them completely, if required.

#31

But why reuse it at all? Because of 2 input fields that happen to overlap?
Why not have two completely separate view classes, with no inheritance between them, that both use the same two classes for the inputs? Both classes are simple to look at, I don’t need to worry about changes in the parent affecting the child class, I don’t need to test the flow of one when I change the other, because they cannot impact each other.

That’s what I meant, yes. I don’t have any concrete example here, just referencing all the extends keywords earlier in this thread.

This is a binary description, you’re talking about either using them or not. I don’t think it’s binary, you should use principles where they make sense, but not use them where they don’t make sense. Something that will never be extended doesn’t need to be open-closed. In fact, making it open-closed will make the code is more complex than it needs to be. You can’t just take any principle and apply it everywhere, regardless of context, that doesn’t make sense.

Not really. Seems the analogy was flawed. Let me try another one.

A private property is like a room in my house (class) where I (a method on the class) can go to get stuff done. Someone can come to my front door and ask me for stuff, then I’ll go to the room to fetch it and bring it back to them. I’m free to do so, because I know of the room and have access to it. The person at my front door however is not allowed past the front door and so does not have access to the room. In fact, they should not even care that there is a room or what I’m doing there.

In that analogy a private property with public accessors is like having additional doors on my house that grant direct access to the room only I am supposed to know about. So a detail I was able to swap out -I could have changed the room, or swap it with an entirely different room- I can no longer swap out because others know about it.

Note that this is pretty much what the Law of Demeter is all about. (although also note it’s not really a law, even though it says so on the tin).

#32

You should to reuse existent code, because if you should to change something in this code (e.g. placeholder in login or i18n), you could make this changes only once. And all inherited classes will take it automatically. And if this changes in parent classes will be unsuitable for some child class, you will change this child class.

Of course, inheritance is dependency. But often rather to get it, than not.

I’ve not. But this case is just classical. There is a class, and some similar class required. I say, developer should to inherit existent class. My opponent says: no, I have a switch in existent class. Principles are realy not rules, but principles show you optimal variant for almost all situations. For typical situations. And this is exactly typical situation, I think.

No, really… School example… If you have a base class Car and you need to do with Volvo, Toyota, Mersedes, Cadilac and hundreeds more… You inherit base class Car or make a huge switch directly in this class?

No, my analogy is absolutelly correct.

Exactly this called accessor. And if I don’t want acces for all, I declare accessor protected. Any way, my concept: always private property; public or protected getter; public or protected setter or no setter at all. What is your alternative?

Law of Demetr in Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Law_of_Demeter

Disadvantages: Although the LoD increases the adaptiveness of a software system, it may result in having to write many wrapper methods to propagate calls to components; in some cases, this can add noticeable time and space overhead.

In this case, differently from previous, we have a real reason to discuss.

#33

I have added in Readme short description of advantages (just at start, second paragraph).

#34

And being able to change a label only once is more important than software that is easier to maintain?

Ah, but then as a developer I need to know about the child class. With all the inheritance you lose the ability of local reasoning of a single class, everything you do requires global reasoning over multiple classes, which makes things so much harder.

I don’t understand what you’re saying here.

And propose a third option: extract common functionality into a single class, and then create two classes that both get the common functionality injected.

Of course there are examples of where inheritence does work, and this is one of them. That doesn’t mean it always works, and indeed in a lot of cases it’s being used where it doesn’t fit. Classic example being the Shape concept a lot of people go to to explain inheritance. It may seem reasonable to have methods setWidth and setHeight on there, but then what do you do with squares? Since squares have the requirement width = height, when I call setWidth on it, the height should be set as well. But looking from the interface Shape that’s totally unreasonable behaviour (and a violation of the Liskov Substitution Principle).

Depends on the kind of class :wink: If it’s a service like class than it would be private property, no getters, no setters. In that case it’s just a service class using another service class. Nobody needs to know it’s using it, nobody should care.

In case of Entity like objects I have private properties, maybe a getter if it’s needed, and some kind of setter, but mostly a bit more intelligent than just “change this property”. For example I may have properties for street name and house number, city, postal code, but the setter would require all of these, since most of the time they all change together.

As for the disadvantage of LoD, let me add some emphasis:

Again, it depends. Sometimes it can be worth your while not to adhere to LoD, but it’s important to recognise you’re doing that and you also know the reasons why you’re doing that.
As always, a fully dogmatic approach where everything must adhere to LoD will result in a horrible mess, as with any law / principle / pattern / etc.

#35

Why do you think, that software with a lot of redundant code easier to maintain? Actually that is not at all.

Your last quote means composition. And I would even said composition above all. No. Sometimes developer could and should use composition, sometimes inheritance, sometimes misc (traits). Dependently of context. Completelly replace inheritance with composition and vice versa is impossible. If that would be posssible, probably inheritance would be unused.

Are you sure, that sometimes in future you don’t need to inherit this class? Nobody knows also if you have a protected getter there.

E-e… Then what is your claims to my code?

Okey, exactly so write I my code. Sometimes I cover methods of aggregated objects with aggregator methods, sometimes - not, dependently of context. There are advantages and disadvantages in both concepts. And again what is your critique?

#36

Because a change in one part does not cascade to any other parts of the software. Sure, it may take a bit longer and be a bit more boring, but it definitely pays off.

Fully agree. I think the main difference is that you would consider inheritence first and only switch to composition if that doesn’t work, whereas I would consider composition first, unless I can find a really good reason why inheritance would fit better.

Like I said before, all my classes must be final or abstract, so whether a class can be extended or not is choice you can only make once, upfront. Once that’s done you could still extract an abstract class and have your class extend that and then create a second child as well, but that’s a much more conscious choice than just willy-nilly allowing everyone to just extend everything. Did you watch Backwards incompatible tales? You really should.

Well, it sounded like you’re using public/protected accessors on service classes, which I don’t.
Please read and respond to the entire context of what I’m saying. Don’t just quote a bit out of context and then attack it.

As for your project itself:

  • Why is there no composer.json?
  • Why doesn’t it state which PHP versions are supported? (could be in composer.json…)
  • Why doesn’t it state which PHP extensions must be installed? (could be in composer.json…)
  • Why are there no type hints and/or return types?
  • Why do so many classes need to be ServiceLocatorAware? I get that for services, but for stuff like email body it doesn’t make sense to me. Also it seems that trait is more of a factory than anything else.
  • Why are there no unit tests? :slightly_frowning_face: