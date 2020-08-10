Component oriented framework

As I said before, I think, there is a two kinds of markup: with “strong” structure and with “weak” structure.
“Strong” structure based itself on tables, floating divs, ULs… Tables, forms, lists, menu, trees…
I think, it could be better to create “strong” structure with DOM-objects. You mean, Heredoc is okay, and you said, you can scale your rendering with a number of methods. Let’s compare.
Me…
protected function createTextbox()
{
$this->textbox = $this->getGIDOMFactory()->getInputFactory()->createTextbox('name', 'value');
return $this->textbox
}
You…
protected function renderTextbox()
{
return <<<TEXTBOX
<input name="name" value="value" />
TEXTBOX
}
Difference is, that I could easy override my method…
protected function createTextbox()
{
parent::createTextbox()->getStyle()->setDisplaytoNone();
return $this->getTextbox();
}
But you, if required, should to write all markup anew.
Next method.
Me…
protected function create()
{
parent::create();
$this->layout->build(5, 3)
->set(0, 0, $this->textbox)
// and so on...
}
You…
protected function render()
{
return <<<HTML
<div>
<div>
<div class="float">{$this->renderTextbox()}</div>
HTML;
}
Problem is, that with thouse external methods you lose your declared advantage. No more readable HTML only. Another developer should to go to some external method, to understand what rendered.
“Weak” structure based itself on common divs, spans, paragraphs and so on… For this type of structure I use phtml-template.
What’s the difference between phtml-templates and Heredoc? Difference is that phtml-templates understand PHP commands, e.g. control operators.
This means, if I need to show block A or block B, I just use PHP comand if…else. Und you should to solve this altervative in external method. So as above you lose your advantage.
That’s why I think, Heredoc is very unoptimal rendering concept. It has no advantages in comparasion as with DOM-objects, as with phtml-templates / Template Engine (TE).
And about choice between phtml-templates and (TE). As I know, there are a lot of discussions on this thema… My opinion: phtml-templates is better.
-
Any developer understands PHP code, but TE have its own sometimes quite specific and overcomplex syntax.
-
TE are slow. To solve this problem caching used, but it brings another problem instead of…
But I think TE-fans have their own arguments too.