Component oriented framework

igor_g: igor_g: If I talk about form reusing , I mean View class.

But why reuse it at all? Because of 2 input fields that happen to overlap?

Why not have two completely separate view classes, with no inheritance between them, that both use the same two classes for the inputs? Both classes are simple to look at, I don’t need to worry about changes in the parent affecting the child class, I don’t need to test the flow of one when I change the other, because they cannot impact each other.

igor_g: igor_g: I think, you mean composition instead of inheritance . I have nothing to say about without concrete example. If you tell me, which classes you mean, I will try to explain you my logic.

That’s what I meant, yes. I don’t have any concrete example here, just referencing all the extends keywords earlier in this thread.

igor_g: igor_g: Of course… Normally, at least in big projects, you should hold some principles (e.g. (H)MVC), but there are projects, where this principles ignored

This is a binary description, you’re talking about either using them or not. I don’t think it’s binary, you should use principles where they make sense, but not use them where they don’t make sense. Something that will never be extended doesn’t need to be open-closed. In fact, making it open-closed will make the code is more complex than it needs to be. You can’t just take any principle and apply it everywhere, regardless of context, that doesn’t make sense.

igor_g: igor_g: Okey, I continue your analogy… Private property without accessors is a house without doors. Do you want to live in thouse house? I guess not.

Not really. Seems the analogy was flawed. Let me try another one.

A private property is like a room in my house (class) where I (a method on the class) can go to get stuff done. Someone can come to my front door and ask me for stuff, then I’ll go to the room to fetch it and bring it back to them. I’m free to do so, because I know of the room and have access to it. The person at my front door however is not allowed past the front door and so does not have access to the room. In fact, they should not even care that there is a room or what I’m doing there.

In that analogy a private property with public accessors is like having additional doors on my house that grant direct access to the room only I am supposed to know about. So a detail I was able to swap out -I could have changed the room, or swap it with an entirely different room- I can no longer swap out because others know about it.

Note that this is pretty much what the Law of Demeter is all about. (although also note it’s not really a law, even though it says so on the tin).