Component oriented framework

We have covered quite a bit of stuff in this thread. I’m confident that I have misunderstood some of what you are saying. Likewise, I apologize for not always being clear in my explanations.

igor_g: igor_g: As I unerstood, you don’t believe in existence of so complex forms?

Just the opposite in fact. When you proposed your complex form project I was simply asking for details with the intent of possibly building at least one complex form to discuss. I know from experience that my approach scales quite nicely. I was hoping to demonstrate that with some concrete code.

igor_g: igor_g: Your concept: print out whole HTML flat in single method with Heredoc operator.

This is an example of me not being clear. In the previous thread, my first example showed rendering a page using three render methods:

render() // Basic html head section renderContent // The body's content, in this case a form renderSelectStatus // One element in the form

Somewhere along the line I must have implied that you can only use one method and one heredoc statement. Again, my apologies for not being clear and consistent.

igor_g: igor_g: Then you probably will come to idea to pack this external methods in external classes

Well yes. Anytime you have shared functionality you should consider extracting it and avoid actual duplication. I tried to show this in my first post on this thread by injecting a PageTemplate which takes care of rendering a basic html page and has a setContent method which individual pages can use to add their specific content. The implication was that the PageTemplate object would be reused for different pages.

In your proposed complex project you mentioned that some fields are shared across multiple forms. So they probably would end up in their own object. Maybe you have a CustomerHomeAddress as well as a OrderShippingAddress. Assuming they are pretty much identical then yes, I would have a shared AddressTemplate for rendering.

This is also one reason I always push for code. Descriptions and words can be confusing. Code is clear.

I’ll just add more note directed at anyone patient enough (or perhaps bored enough) to have made it all the way to the end of this thread.

Both of us are advocating minority positions. By far the most common approach to html rendering is to use a template library such as Twig. Template libraries should be your starting point once you have moved past the “everything in one file” stage.

I still use Twig extensively. There are just some cases where it is not a good fit. Hence my alternate approach.