Component oriented framework

Not quite what I was hoping for. I’m focused mostly on the actual rendering based on our conversation in the PDO thread. Did some more digging and came across this:

namespace GI\Component\Authentication\Login\Dialog\View; class Widget extends AbstractWidget implements WidgetInterface { ... protected function createLoginTextbox() { $this->loginTextbox = $this->getGIDOMFactory()->getInputFactory()->createText( $this->getViewModel()->getLoginName() ); $this->loginTextbox->getAttributes()->setPlaceholder( $this->giTranslate(GlossaryInterface::class, Glossary::class, 'login') ); return $this->loginTextbox; }

I’m assuming this is where your login input element is being defined. The rendering takes place elsewhere. I contrast this with:

<label for="inputEmail" class="sr-only">Email address</label> <input type="text" id="inputEmail" name="slug" class="form-control" placeholder="User name or email" required autofocus value="{$lastUsername}">

I look at your code and, not being familiar with your rendering technique, wonder if there is a label or if any css classes are being applied, is there an autofocus option. Etc and etc. Even if I was more familiar with your system I think there might still be a big disconnect between creating the widget and the output. Especially if you are trying to debug html/css issues after some time has passed.

With my approach I pretty much know exactly what is being emitted.

I have tried your approach several times. The problem is that html/css is rather complex to abstract. All kinds of little attributes that you may or may not want for a given situation. I personally was never able to come up with an approach that made more sense then just writing the html.

I do wish you the best of luck with your framework. Hopefully it will attract more attention as time goes by.