Component oriented framework

I sort of clicked through your repo. I could not understand most of the README file. But I noticed you had a Login component. Perhaps we could compare details of our respective approaches?

Here is my login action which is invoke by /login and renders a login form. Actual working Symfony based code:

class UserLoginAction implements ActionInterface { public function __invoke(PageTemplateInterface $pageTemplate, AuthenticationUtils $authenticationUtils) : Response { $error = $authenticationUtils->getLastAuthenticationError(); $lastUsername = $authenticationUtils->getLastUsername(); return new Response($this->render($pageTemplate,$lastUsername,$error)); } private function render(PageTemplateInterface $pageTemplate, string $lastUsername, ?AuthenticationException $error) : string { $stylesheet = <<<EOT <link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="../assets/login.css"> EOT; $pageTemplate->addStyleSheet($stylesheet); $lastUsername = $this->escape($lastUsername); $content = <<<EOT <form method="POST" class="form-signin text-center"> {$this->renderUser()} {$this->renderError($error)} <img class="mb-4" src="../assets/brand/bootstrap-solid.svg" alt="" width="72" height="72"> <h1 class="h3 mb-3 font-weight-normal">Please Log In</h1> <label for="inputEmail" class="sr-only">Email address</label> <input type="text" id="inputEmail" name="slug" class="form-control" placeholder="User name or email" required autofocus value="{$lastUsername}"> <label for="inputPassword" class="sr-only">Password</label> <input type="password" id="inputPassword" name="password" class="form-control" placeholder="Password" required> <div class="checkbox mb-3"> <label><input type="checkbox" name="remember_me" value="remember-me"> Remember me</label> </div> <input type="hidden" name="_csrf_token" value="{$this->getCsrfToken('authenticate')}"> <button class="btn btn-lg btn-primary btn-block" type="submit">Sign in</button> <p class="mt-5 mb-3 text-muted">© 2017-2020</p> </form> EOT; return $pageTemplate->render($content); }

So __invoke pulls out any previous user info ($lastUsername and authentication errors) and passes it to the render method.

PageTemplate is a view class which takes care of rendering the html head section and a few other boring details. I can provide more details if needed but using an OOP approach here avoids some of the issues associated with more conventional flat file template systems such as Twig.

Render first adds a css link to the page template then uses heredoc to render the login form. Having used html since the mid-nineties I personally think it easy to understand the markup. Especially when html has so many potential attributes.

Packaging the __invoke and render methods in one class avoid the need to somehow relate the view to the action. And it makes passing data from the action to the view easy.

I’d be very curious to see your equivalent login form. Especially the details.