Complex Mysql with 3 INNER JOINS

This is a Question for MySQL Gods here:
We have a 3 Tables:
1- Member tables: members
2- Articles by members: qaqs
3- Like this articles gotten: qavotes
We want to see what is the Total number of Likes that articles by a given member have received by a given member. We tried this SELECT with 3 INNER JOINS but is not working:
SELECT COUNT(pau.user_id) FROM qaqs AS aqq INNER JOIN members AS pau ON (aqq.user_id = pau.user_id) WHERE aqq.user_id = 999999 AND aqq.blocked = ‘no’ INNER JOIN qavotes AS aqv ON (aqq.id = aqv.qa_id) AND aqv.vote = ‘up’
Thanks.