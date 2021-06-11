Complex Mysql with 3 INNER JOINS

This is a Question for MySQL Gods here:

We have a 3 Tables:

1- Member tables: members

2- Articles by members: qaqs

3- Like this articles gotten: qavotes

We want to see what is the Total number of Likes that articles by a given member have received by a given member. We tried this SELECT with 3 INNER JOINS but is not working:

SELECT COUNT(pau.user_id) FROM qaqs AS aqq INNER JOIN members AS pau ON (aqq.user_id = pau.user_id) WHERE aqq.user_id = 999999 AND aqq.blocked = ‘no’ INNER JOIN qavotes AS aqv ON (aqq.id = aqv.qa_id) AND aqv.vote = ‘up’

Thanks.