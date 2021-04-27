Complex: 3 LEFT JOIN not producing results

Hello,

We have a complex SELECT which is to look at 3 Tables and produce a list of members that have not been contacted about a given subject they are interested in, we have tried this SELECT, it is producing No Errors but produces Zero results:

SELECT swi.email, swd.user_id, swd.category FROM sub_w_dat AS swd
LEFT JOIN sub_we_index AS swi ON (swi.id = swd.ix_id)
LEFT JOIN qa_em_hy AS cc ON (cc.email = swi.email) WHERE swd.category IN (158, 38, 27) AND cc.qa_id = 1399 AND cc.email IS NULL ORDER BY RAND() LIMIT 1000;

How to fix this?

Thanks.

It’s the last LEFT JOIN.

If cc.email is null, cc.qa_id will also be null because no record is found on the qa_em_hy table (why do you prefix it as cc if there are no c’s in the table name?).

what Dave said

and here’s how to fix it – note the ON clause

SELECT swi.email
     , swd.user_id
     , swd.category 
  FROM sub_w_dat AS swd
LEFT OUTER
  JOIN sub_we_index AS swi 
    ON swi.id = swd.ix_id
LEFT OUTER
  JOIN qa_em_hy AS cc 
    ON cc.email = swi.email 
   AND cc.qa_id = 1399 
 WHERE swd.category IN (158, 38, 27) 
   AND cc.email IS NULL 
ORDER 
    BY RAND() LIMIT 1000;